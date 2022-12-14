Prepare to level up at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 with the opening of Super Nintendo World on February 17 . The video game- inspired land finally makes its United States debut after the opening of the first Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan back in 2021, and in advance of the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The West C oast version will include immersive, state of the art experiences like the Mario Kart:Bowser’s Challenge attraction and interactive gameplay throughout the Mushroom Kingdom, with a wearable Power-Up Band that will bring to life iconic game moments in the real world.

Watch the official first look at the land in this preview released by Universal!

We’re excited to race to the finish-line and grab a bite to eat at the Toadstool Cafe, filled with themed dining options that are hopefully just as cute as the Japan offerings, though we have questions about the mushroom on mushroom crime that is the Super Mushroom soup. Then, of course, there’s shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store filled with plushes, wearable casual cosplay, and retro Nintendo merch.

Here are the official descriptions for what to expect when Super Nintendo World opens:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge: This all-new, technologically advanced ride, inspired by the popular Mario Kart™ video game series, will seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound, and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head mounted AR goggles. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.



The premise of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is simple but equally inspiring and challenging, appealing to guests of all ages regardless of gaming experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing and repeatable ride with a variety of outcomes.

Mount Beanpole: This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”

Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centerpiece of the land, home to Super Nintendo World ’s signature ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” As guests navigate the winding corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies of the ominous castle towards the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, they will learn more about Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

Power-Up Band: These wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level-up the guest experience within the land and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins, and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land. Power-Up Bands will also invite guests to enjoy extra-special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will come in six design options with character themes and will be available for purchase both within the land and at Super Nintendo World retail shops located in the theme park and on CityWalk.

Interactive Gameplay: Within the land, guests will become fully engulfed in an engaging world of real-life gameplay, including punching b locks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension of Super Nintendo World via the interactive binoculars employing augmented reality technology positioned within the land. Guests can beat the four Key Challenges and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and Thwomp interactive activities to ultimately allow access to the culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr. These energetic, familiar, and fun interactive games will further enhance the entire kinetic experience within the land and immerse guests into the unique world of Super Mario.

Toadstool Cafe: The land’s signature restaurant Toadstool Cafe will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Question Block Tiramisu, and Princess Peach Cupcake.

Super Nintendo World opens February 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

