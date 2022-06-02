Join the other fast family , the Mario Bros. (if we may so call them), and their friends on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the upcoming attraction set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. Sure, the Super Nintendo World attraction is technically a track and ride vehicle, but it’s still Mario Kart with all the shells and whistles.

This second iteration of the ride joins the original which opened at the first Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, and is also set to be an expansive part of Universal’s Epic Universe at the Universal Resort in Orlando with its very own area dedicated to the video game company’s top franchises. Here’s a video with a preview of what to expect in the near future of theme parks:

This is not exactly what riders will be seeing behind the AR glasses , but the use of animation in this teaser to convey the feel of the 3D is still kinda silly but fun. Peach breaking the fourth wall is the moment and vibe we are definitely looking forward to on the ride. Clearly, a ll this will probably still be different when you’re actually on it with the real effects and visuals not easily captured for a demo —and i f you’ve peeped any ride- through footage vlogs from Universal Studios Japan, you’ll know also just doesn’t do the ride justice. You gotta ride it to be really immersed in the 3D environments and we can’t wait.

We also can’t wait for the immensely cute food (like the example below from Japan) and shops (there’s one already in Hollywood) that will also hopefully open in 2023 with the attraction.

