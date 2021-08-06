Though he’s hard at work on a DC film spinoff with Peacemaker, James Gunn also has ideas for a TV spinoff of Guardians of the Galaxy. Jordan Peele talks a bit about Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. Legends of Tomorrow. is about to hit a bit milestone. Plus updates from Riverdale, Stargirl, and more. Spoilers are so glad it’s Friday.

Deadpool 3



When asked if he’d prefer a third solo Deadpool movie at Sony or if he’d like to see the character properly integrated into the MCU, Ryan Reynolds stated he hopes Disney is open to a “wildly divergent” use of the character.

I think both are pretty warranted. I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney’s open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.

[Comic Book]

Candyman

Jordan Peele discussed Nia DaCosta’s Candyman in a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting.

Candyman is an eternal figure, and what we did with this version of it is we focused on the connection – we tried to bring out the connection with the fact that this is an epidemic of violence on Black bodies in this country. Candyman can’t just be singular, he’s a concept. He’s a story. He’s a bogeyman. And that means he applies across the boundaries of time.

Reginald the Vampire

TV Line reports Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon is attached to lead Reginald the Vampire at Syfy, a series based on Johnny B. Truant’s novel, Fat Vampire. Set in a world of “beautiful, fit and vain vampires,” the series will focus on the titular Reginald Baskin as he becomes “an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead.”

Evil Dead Rise

Director Lee Cronin has shared a few more behind-the-scenes photos from Evil Dead Rise on Twitter.

Coming Home in the Dark

A vacationing family is terrorized by a madman named Mandrake, the Magician and his silent accomplice, Tubs, in the trailer for Coming Home in the Dark.

King Knight

The “folk horror” genre is mercilessly spoofed in the trailer for King Knight, starring Matthew Gray Gubler, Angela Sarafyan, Andy Milonakis, Kate Comer, Johnny Pemberton, Josh Fadem, Nelson Franklin, Emily Chang, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Swati Kapila, Shane Brady, AnnaLynne McCord, Alice Glass, and Aubrey Plaza, with Barbara Crampton, and Ray Wise.

Sinphony



We also have a trailer for Sinphony, a new horror anthology said to be “born of” the Clubhouse app.

My Life is Murder

This is probably not going to end up being genre but we just had to share. Entertainment Weekly has a photo of Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor in the upcoming season of Acorn TV’s My Life is Murder. The story follows Lawless’s character, Alexa, as she investigates the death of a self-help guru— only to find herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim’s mysterious wife, played by O’Connor. According to Lawless, “the [Xena] fans are just gonna love it. It’s a huge gift to them.”

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman revealed filming has wrapped on the first season of The Sandman in a recent Tumblr post.

Legends of Tomorrow

Filming is now underway on the 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

The Ravagers

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Comic Book Movie), James Gunn revealed he’s interested in making a Ravagers television series spinning off from his Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

I always thought The Ravagers would be a great show. Whether that was with Sly Stallone’s Ravagers or even more in-depth with just the pirates and what they were doing. I told Kevin Feige that when he first visited set when we were on the Ravagers ship for Guardians 1, I said we should make a Ravagers show. He said if this movie’s a hit you can do whatever you want. Still no Ravagers show, so I don’t know what happened.

Stargirl

Jim Gaffigan’s Thunderbolt debuts in the synopsis the third episode of Stargirl: Summer School.

JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203). Original airdate 8/24/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Betty lures truckers to Pop’s in an attempt to unmask the identity of The Lonely Highway Killer in the synopsis for “Reservoir Dogs” — the August 25 episode of Riverdale.

COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513). Original airdate 8/25/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Fantasy Island

A “disillusioned physics professor” visits Fantasy Island in the synopsis for “Quantum Entanglement.”

Flamboyant, eccentric Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her. Meanwhile, disillusioned physics professor Charles wants to know if there is something more out there in the all-new “Quantum Entanglement” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-104) (TV-14 L, S) Cast: Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda Guest Cast: Debbi Morgan as Eileen; Cliff Chamberlain as Charles; Mieko Hillman as Theodora; Rodrigo Rojas as David; Katira Maria as Satnam; Kamori Clark-McGoey as Young Theo; John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier

[Spoiler TV]

Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Finally, Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for the latest season of Slasher.

