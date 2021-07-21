Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More

Emily Blunt and The Rock talk bonding over Jungle Cruise. There might be hope for more Manifest after all. Fate: The Winx Saga casts another familiar face for season two. Plus, the Chucky show preps for flashbacks, and what’s next on Superman & Lois. Spoilers now!
Firestarter
Production has officially wrapped on the Firestarter remake.
Halloween Kills
The Strodes leave Haddonfield while Michael murders a fireman and strangles a teenager in three new photos from Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar).
Jungle Cruise
A new Jungle Cruise featurette discusses the friendships its leading cast made during production.
Fate: The Winx Saga
TV Line has word Paulina Chávez has been cast as fan-favorite character, Flora, in the upcoming season of Fate: The Winx Saga, alongside Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian. Which has, by the by, also entered production.
Chucky
Bloody-Disgusting also reports child actor David Kohlsmith has been cast as a young Charles Lee Ray for flashback scenes in the upcoming Child’s Play series at Syfy.
Interview With the Vampire
According to Variety, Alan Taylor (Deadwood, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire.
Manifest
Deadline now reports both Netflix and NBC are reconsidering a fourth season of Manifest, after all, in the wake of its performance on the streamer.
Motherland: Fort Salem
Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Irrevocable,” the seventh episode of Motherland: Fort Salem’s second season.
Raelle fights for her life, just as the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold. Abigail and Adil’s mission for vengeance escalates.
Superman & Lois
Superman & Lois take on The Eradicator in the trailer for their August 10 return episode.
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
Finally, Chip and Dale return for an all-new animated series (without the Rescue Rangers) in the trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
Fate: The Winx Saga
Think of it like this, Netflix shows rarely ever get more than three seasons so this terrible reboot is almost done with and we never had to hear from it ever again.