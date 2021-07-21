We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Television

Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More

Chip n' Dale return to Disney, and AMC's Interview With a Vampire finds a director.

By
James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Comments (4)
Alerts
Michael Myers, weapon in hand, escapes a burning house in a scene from Halloween Kills.
Wow, the new Firestarter looks gre—oops, wrong movie.
Image: Universal

Emily Blunt and The Rock talk bonding over Jungle Cruise. There might be hope for more Manifest after all. Fate: The Winx Saga casts another familiar face for season two. Plus, the Chucky show preps for flashbacks, and what’s next on Superman & Lois. Spoilers now!

Advertisement
Image for article titled Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More



Firestarter

Production has officially wrapped on the Firestarter remake.

Halloween Kills

The Strodes leave Haddonfield while Michael murders a fireman and strangles a teenager in three new photos from Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar).

G/O Media may get a commission
Vankyo - Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector
Vankyo - Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector
Image for article titled Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More
Photo: Blumhouse
Image for article titled Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More
Photo: Blumhouse
Advertisement
Image for article titled Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More
Photo: Blumhouse

Jungle Cruise

A new Jungle Cruise featurette discusses the friendships its leading cast made during production.



Fate: The Winx Saga

TV Line has word Paulina Chávez has been cast as fan-favorite character, Flora, in the upcoming season of Fate: The Winx Saga, alongside Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian. Which has, by the by, also entered production.

Advertisement

Chucky

Bloody-Disgusting also reports child actor David Kohlsmith has been cast as a young Charles Lee Ray for flashback scenes in the upcoming Child’s Play series at Syfy.

Advertisement

Interview With the Vampire

According to Variety, Alan Taylor (Deadwood, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire.

Advertisement

Manifest

Deadline now reports both Netflix and NBC are reconsidering a fourth season of Manifest, after all, in the wake of its performance on the streamer.

Advertisement

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Irrevocable, the seventh episode of Motherland: Fort Salem’s second season.

Raelle fights for her life, just as the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold. Abigail and Adil’s mission for vengeance escalates.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois take on The Eradicator in the trailer for their August 10 return episode.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Finally, Chip and Dale return for an all-new animated series (without the Rescue Rangers) in the trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Advertisement
io9TelevisionMorning Spoilers

DISCUSSION

By
Mini Moose

Fate: The Winx Saga

Think of it like this, Netflix shows rarely ever get more than three seasons so this terrible reboot is almost done with and we never had to hear from it ever again.