Updates From Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and More

Emily Blunt and The Rock talk bonding over Jungle Cruise. There might be hope for more Manifest after all. Fate: The Winx Saga casts another familiar face for season two. Plus, the Chucky show preps for flashbacks, and what’s next on Superman & Lois. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Firestarter

Production has officially wrapped on the Firestarter remake.

Halloween Kills



The Strodes leave Haddonfield while Michael murders a fireman and strangles a teenager in three new photos from Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar).

Advertisement

Jungle Cruise

A new Jungle Cruise featurette discusses the friendships its leading cast made during production.

Fate: The Winx Saga

TV Line has word Paulina Chávez has been cast as fan-favorite character, Flora, in the upcoming season of Fate: The Winx Saga, alongside Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian. Which has, by the by, also entered production.

Advertisement

Chucky

Bloody-Disgusting also reports child actor David Kohlsmith has been cast as a young Charles Lee Ray for flashback scenes in the upcoming Child’s Play series at Syfy.

Advertisement

Interview With the Vampire

According to Variety, Alan Taylor (Deadwood, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire.

Advertisement

Manifest

Deadline now reports both Netflix and NBC are reconsidering a fourth season of Manifest, after all, in the wake of its performance on the streamer.

Advertisement

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Irrevocable, ” the seventh episode of Motherland: Fort Salem’s second season.

Raelle fights for her life, just as the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold. Abigail and Adil’s mission for vengeance escalates.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois take on The Eradicator in the trailer for their August 10 return episode.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Finally, Chip and Dale return for an all-new animated series (without the Rescue Rangers) in the trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life.

Banner art by Jim Cook