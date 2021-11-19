The western remake of Train to Busan may get a truly dreadful title. Neo and Trinity are on the march in another new Matrix: Resurrections poster. Video game icon Earthworm Jim is getting a new animated series. Plus, another look behind-the-scenes on Hawkeye. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Ultra

Deadline reports Tristar Pictures has acquired Ultra, a spec script from Colin Bannon in the vein of Squid Game in which “the protagonist is an ultra marathon runner involved in a deadly race.”

Dear David

John McPhail (Anna and the Apocalypse) is now attached to direct the film adaptation of the popular Twitter thread in which a cartoonist claims his apartment is haunted by the ghost of a little boy with a traumatic head wound. [Deadline]

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

Last Train to New York

Deadline also reports Timo Tjahjanto’s English remake of Train to Busan “could be” titled Last Train to New York for localization purposes.

Advertisement

The Matrix: Resurrections

Warner Bros. released another new poster of Neo and Trinity in The Matrix: Resurrections.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home

According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home includes “a style of fighting you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man film before.”

Advertisement

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Meanwhile, another Welcome to Raccoon City featurette discusses the unique performances of the film’s zombies.

In a recent Instagram story captured by Comic Book, Echo head writer Marion Dayre appears to tease the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. Click through to have a look.

Advertisement

Earthworm Jim

Interplay Entertainment has announced plans to turn the iconic side-scrolling video game character Earthworm Jim—a worm in an enhanced supersuit who travels the universe righting wrongs and navigating excruciatingly tricky platform sequences—into a new animated series. The show is explicitly not being made with the involvement of Jim’s creator, Doug TenNapal, now best known for being a transphobe, his connections to Comicsgate, and his vocal support of Donald Trump’s presidency. [Variety] Anyway...

Advertisement

Dexter

Dexter learns he’s not the only serial killer operating in upstate New York in the synopsis for “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches” airing December 12.

Someone in Iron Lake has discovered Jim Lindsay’s secret identity, sending Dexter on the prowl to find out who it was. This pursuit leads him to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town. Meanwhile Harrison spirals out of control during a wrestling match and Angela makes a dark discovery of her own.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

The Super Squad plans to kill Hope in the trailer for “Someplace Far Away From Al This Violence” — next week’s episode of Legacies.

Hawkeye

Finally, a new featurette hypes the witty banter of Disney+ and Marvel’s Hawkeye.

Banner art by Jim Cook