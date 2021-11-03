What if, instead of going through life in the Matrix as the coolest version of you, you were a Funko Pop avatar instead? Probably a little less flexible for those bullet-time moves. Regardless, that’s the existence realized today as Funko has rolled out its first figures to celebrate the release of Lana Wachowski’s (give us a Lana Funko, you cowards!) The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and more. Let’s fall down the ol’ rabbit hole, shall we?
2 / 13
Trinity Funko
Trinity Funko
I cannot get over this fantastic sassy pose. By the by, unless otherwise noted, the Funko figures are available for pre-order wherever toys are sold.
3 / 13
Trinity Funko Boxed
Trinity Funko Boxed
Looking forward to Trinity’s bullet-time pose Funko if I’m being honest.
4 / 13
Neo Funko
Neo Funko
Oh, Keanu Reeves! How is it possible you look this cool as a Funko?
5 / 13
Neo Funko Boxed
Neo Funko Boxed
I imagine there will be many Neo variants to come.
6 / 13
Neo Funko in the Matrix BAM Exclusive
Neo Funko in the Matrix BAM Exclusive
Speaking of variants, here’s the first of Neo from The Matrix Resurrections. It’s an exclusive at Books-a-Million, aka BAM. You can pre-order it now.
7 / 13
Morpheus Funko
Morpheus Funko
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus Funko looking smooth as hell.
8 / 13
Morpheus Funko Boxed
Morpheus Funko Boxed
I’m sure the floating sunglasses will come down the road.
9 / 13
Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive
Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive
There’s also already a Morpheus Funko variant, this one available for pre-order at Target.
10 / 13
Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive Boxed
Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive Boxed
Starting to wonder how many looks our new Morpheus gets in the film...
11 / 13
The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive
The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive
Mr. Neil Patrick Harris’ character, known only as the Analyst right now, is a Walmart exclusive that comes with a black cat accessory and a protector case.
12 / 13
The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive Boxed
The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive Boxed
Who do you think the Analyst really is? We’ll have until December 22, 2021 to guess, as that’s when The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
13 / 13
All slides
- Matrix Resurrections Funkos Are the Plastic Avatars of Your Dreams and/or Nightmares
- Trinity Funko
- Trinity Funko Boxed
- Neo Funko
- Neo Funko Boxed
- Neo Funko in the Matrix BAM Exclusive
- Morpheus Funko
- Morpheus Funko Boxed
- Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive
- Morpheus Funko Target Exclusive Boxed
- The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive
- The Analyst Funko Walmart Exclusive Boxed
DISCUSSION