Zoe Kravitz discusses getting her claws out for The Batman. Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-Hyuk says he’s in talks for more. Plus, new looks at Star Trek: Discovery, Cobra Kai’s new season, and the debut of Peacemaker. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

The Matrix 5

In a new interview with Collider, The Matrix: Resurrections producer James McTeigue confirmed there are currently no plans for a fifth addition to the franchise.

Look, for us, I think, at the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy. But I think the film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.

The Batman

In conversation with Buzzfeed, Zoe Kravitz revealed it was her idea to grow out her nails in preparation to play Catwoman.

It was an extremely collaborative process — in all the ways, in terms of the character and how she looked and what she was wearing...our costume designer came to New York a week after I got the part to meet me and measure me and start the conversation about Catwoman. Matt [Reeves] is an extremely collaborative filmmaker who likes to get to know the person playing the character, so I didn’t have to fight for anything — it was designed that way. We developed the costume together as a team, and actually, the nails weren’t originally planned. We shot two months before quarantine and everything shut down, so in that time, I started to grow my nails out because we couldn’t get manicures and then I had this idea to take it further...so I called Matt and was like, I have this idea, we should do crazy, bitchy, wonderful scary nails that looked like claws. No nail polish on them, so they looked more like claws, and we were able to incorporate it last minute.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Select Nuraphone Styles Get award-winning personalized sound

Grab the Nuratrue Earbuds, Nuraphone headphones, or the NuraLoop earbuds at a generous discount. Shop at Nuraphone

Scream

A viral TikTok account from the Woodsboro Horror Film Club exposes incoming Scream characters Mindy and Chad as the niece and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks.

Advertisement

Squid Game

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk revealed to KBS in Korea (via Comic Book) that he’s already discussing a third season with Netflix.

I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3. We will come to a conclusion [some] time soon.

Advertisement

Naomi

Comic Book also has a synopsis for the series premiere of Naomi.

SERIES PREMIERE – Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a ‘stunt’ in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi’s doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship.

Advertisement

Iron Fist

Jessica Henwick answered, “never say never” when asked if there were plans for Colleen Wing/Iron Fist to return to the MCU.

Advertisement

Cobra Kai

Two new Cobra Kai clips spotlight Daniel and Johnny’s opposing teaching styles.

Star Trek: Discovery

Universal delegates discuss the Dark Matter Anomaly in the trailer for this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Peacemaker

Finally, a new clip from Peacemaker introduces the members of Project Butterfly.

Banner art by Jim Cook