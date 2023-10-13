Shudder's Next V/H/S Film Will Have a Sci-Fi Theme

Did you check out V/H/S/85, the latest entry in the long-running found-footage horror anthology series, when it hit Shudder last week? A hell of a lot of people did: it was the most-watched film premiere of the year for Shudder and AMC+. It comes as no surprise that a seventh V/H/S entry is officially on the way, this time with a special focus on sci-fi.



The announcement came today at Shudder’s New York Comic Con panel, and a Shudder press release promises “the Shudder Original Film, which will feature five new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape, will release in 2024.” According to the streamer, V/H/S/85, which released October 6, “became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of 2023 for Shudder and AMC+, driving Shudder’s biggest acquisition day of the year on Saturday, October 7. Viewership for the film on AMC+ was also up 25% from last year’s V/H/S/99.”

As fans of the V/H/S series know, sci-fi has popped up in segments over the years—including Jason Eisener’s entry in 2013's V/H/S/2, which he later adapted into feature film Kids vs. Aliens. But this will be the first time the entire film is themed in the genre. “Jason Voorhees, Leprechaun, Pinhead, Dracula, even the Amityville Horror house ended up in space, so as we move into our own part seven it was only natural that we should too,” producer Josh Goldbloom said in the press release. “The sci-fi horror genre provides us an infinite playground of forbidden worlds and dangerous lifeforms, a formula which we’re confident will lead to the biggest, maddest, bloodiest V/H/S ever.”

You can watch V/H/S/85 on Shudder now; the as-yet untitled sci-fi V/H/S film will arrive in 2024.

