It’s a bit hard to believe, but there are only eight episodes of The Walking Dead left. Eight more hours of TV, and then the zombie show that began back in 2010 will receive a proverbial bullet in the head and finally be laid to peace. But that still gives the show eight hours of screentime to kill off god knows how many characters, and things don’t look great for our heroes in this trailer for TWD’s conclusion.

TWD SDCC Trailer: Finish the Fight | Returns October 2nd

Honestly, as hoary as The Walking Dead has become, there’s a lot to be excited about in this trailer! As you’ll recall, Hornsby and his faction of the Commonwealth had captured the colonies of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside, taking many prisoners in the process. Now, only a ragtag group led by Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is left... along with a small group of revolutionaries inside the Commonwealth proper who are currently unaware of Hornsby’s coup.

However, the trailer shows Hornsby captured and posits the Commonwealth’s governor Pam Milton as the final act’s big bad. And the reveal at the trailer’s end that some of the zombies appear to have evolved is (potentially) fascinating. It all looks like bad news for the gang, but this is The Walking Dead—would you have expected anything else?

We’ll find out more when The Walking Dead returns on October 2.

