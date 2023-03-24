Get a Taste of Walt Disney World's Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Movies

Get a Taste of Walt Disney World's Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ

The Disney Parks restaurant serves up grilled faves, including vegan and gluten-free options—plus Pixar character fun.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Toy Story Land Roundup Rodeo BBQ Hollywood Studios Walt Disney World
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Shrink down to the size of toys at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, where you can play and dine alongside Andy’s treasures. Disney Parks invited io9 to preview the food and theming at the newest dining destination that has something for everyone, even plant-based BBQ!

The Walt Disney World family immersive area just opened up Roundup Rodeo BBQ, where you’re hosted in a restaurant of Woody and friends’ mini-making. There’s even a moment where the Army men warn guests there’s an Andy sighting—and, true to the toys in the movie, everyone has to freeze mid-meal until he passes.

Check out our gallery for a peek inside!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 25

Toy Story theming and immersion

Toy Story theming and immersion

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 25

Behold BBQ

Behold BBQ

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here’s the standard BBQ fare, which includes ribs, brisket, and some sides including a cheddar biscuit, plus dessert.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 25

Roundup Rodeo BBQ meat and sides plate

Roundup Rodeo BBQ meat and sides plate

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 25

Roundup Rodeo BBQ gluten-free platter

Roundup Rodeo BBQ gluten-free platter

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The BBQ is already gluten-free as is, but something to note is that the BBQ sauce is too! No hidden gluten microdose there. There’s even a pie option that’s gluten-free, plus plenty of sides. Pro-tip: a lot of the plant-based options are also gluten-free, including our favorite, the Impossible “rib chop” (trust us).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 25

Roundup Rodeo gluten-free and plant-based food

Roundup Rodeo gluten-free and plant-based food

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 25

Roundup Rodeo plant-based platter

Roundup Rodeo plant-based platter

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here’s a close up of several of the plant-based options; not pictured are the rest of the vegan/veggie-friendly sides. (There’s more than just peppers!)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 25

Jessie and Trixie

Jessie and Trixie

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 25

Roundup Rodeo pies in a cup

Roundup Rodeo pies in a cup

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 25

Roundup Rodeo Toy Story-themed drink

Roundup Rodeo Toy Story-themed drink

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This is the kid-friendly Partysaurus Rex.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 25

Roundup Rodeo drinks

Roundup Rodeo drinks

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The drink selection is creative, based on juices and smoothies. There’s even some adult twists on what you see.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 25

Bo Peep and her sheep

Bo Peep and her sheep

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The design on Bo here is the only figure ever made that’s exclusively inspired by her look in Toy Story 4 and her classic introduction.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 25

Roundup Rodeo drinks and treats

Roundup Rodeo drinks and treats

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 25

Forky the existential cupcake

Forky the existential cupcake

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 25

Reach for the sky!

Reach for the sky!

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Imagineers shared that the puzzle on the wall is missing four pieces and they’re scattered throughout Toy Story Land. So be on the lookout.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 25

Roundup Rodeo BBQ sides

Roundup Rodeo BBQ sides

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Mr. Potatohead thinking about his spudlings being turned into potato salad.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 25

Roundup Rodeo BBQ platters and sides

Roundup Rodeo BBQ platters and sides

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 25

Good old rodeo fun!

Good old rodeo fun!

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 25

Roundup Rodeo BBQ Menu

Roundup Rodeo BBQ Menu

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 25

Roundup Rodeo Drink menu

Roundup Rodeo Drink menu

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 25

Can you spot the Easter egg?

Can you spot the Easter egg?

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Hint: look at the expiration date!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 25

Roundup Rodeo allergy-friendly menu

Roundup Rodeo allergy-friendly menu

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 25

Roundup Rodeo allergy-friendly menu

Roundup Rodeo allergy-friendly menu

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 25

Find it all at Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios

Find it all at Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios

Image for article titled Get a Taste of Walt Disney World&#39;s Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Check out Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios! To make reservations visit here.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

25 / 25