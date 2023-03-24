Get a Taste of Walt Disney World's Toy Story-Themed Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Shrink down to the size of toys at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios , where you can play and dine alongside Andy’s treasures . Disney Parks invited io9 to preview the food and theming at the newest dining destination that has something for everyone, even plant-based BBQ!

The Walt Disney World family immersive area just opened up Roundup Rodeo BBQ, where you’re hosted in a restaurant of Woody and friends’ mini-making. There’s even a moment where the Army men warn guests there’s an Andy sighting— and, true to the toys in the movie, everyone has to freeze mid-meal until he passes.

Check out our gallery for a peek inside!