Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?

The identity of who mothered Goofy’s son Max remains an unsolved mystery. While attending a preview of Disneyland’s revamped Toontown, io9 investigated Goofy’s home and small-batch candy factory, hunting for answers left out of A Goofy Movie and the Disney Channel series Goof Troop.
Here’s what we found inside the Toontown residence, a place filled with family photos that tell Goofy’s story of being a hard-working single dad, and Max’s adorable childhood and love for Powerline. The experience also left us with so many questions about the true identity of Max’s mother. See for yourself in this gallery of images we took during Disney Parks’ Toontown media event.