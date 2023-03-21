Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?

The identity of who mothered Goofy’s son Max remains an unsolved mystery . While attending a preview of Disneyland’s revamped Toontown, io9 investigated Goofy’s home and small- batch candy factory, hunting for answers left out of A Goofy Movie and the Disney Channel series Goof Troop.

Here’s what we found inside the Toontown residence, a place filled with family photos that tell Goofy’s story of being a hard- working single dad, and Max’s adorable childhood and love for Powerline. The experience also left us with so many questions about the true identity of Max’s mother . See for yourself in this gallery of images we took during Disney Parks’ Toontown media event .