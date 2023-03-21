Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?

Movies

Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?

io9 visits Goofy's House at Disneyland to document its A Goofy Movie Easter eggs and learn more about Toontown's best single dad.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Goofy and Max Toontown home
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The identity of who mothered Goofy’s son Max remains an unsolved mystery. While attending a preview of Disneyland’s revamped Toontown, io9 investigated Goofy’s home and small-batch candy factory, hunting for answers left out of A Goofy Movie and the Disney Channel series Goof Troop.

Here’s what we found inside the Toontown residence, a place filled with family photos that tell Goofy’s story of being a hard-working single dad, and Max’s adorable childhood and love for Powerline. The experience also left us with so many questions about the true identity of Max’s mother. See for yourself in this gallery of images we took during Disney ParksToontown media event.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Where is Max Goof’s Mother?

Where is Max Goof’s Mother?

Here’s a quick tour of Goofy’s house. Something that stands out is that there’s a lot of photos of Max and Goofy’s family and friends.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Goofy is the best Disney dad

Goofy is the best Disney dad

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

There’s no question about it, the whole place hits on an emotional level in a way that no other in-universe character home has. Mostly because we know the most about Goofy and Max through A Goofy Movie. By contrast, Mickey and Minnie are Jay-Z and Beyoncé levels of secretive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Goofy and Max’s Step Brothers homage

Goofy and Max’s Step Brothers homage

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

We love that this was inspired by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s family portrait from 2008 comedy Step Brothers, and we hope it never gets broken since it’s hiding the fire extinguisher.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Who is Goofy’s baby momma?

Who is Goofy’s baby momma?

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Did Max Goof’s mom take this picture, or was she already (gulp) un-alive by then? It looks to be capturing the first time Max met his Uncle Mickey and Aunt Minnie—but really, who shot the photo?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Max and his grandmother

Max and his grandmother

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Word on Main Street is that this is Goofy’s mom teaching Max their family recipes for their candy empire.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Is Goofy hiding secrets about Max’s mom?

Is Goofy hiding secrets about Max’s mom?

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here’s a look at the attic, which reveals a book titled Fathers Are People and a box of Max’s baby clothes. But what else are you storing up there, Mr. Goof?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Another angle on this box reveals it contains “precious family heirlooms.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

No trace of Max’s mom

No trace of Max’s mom

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

All these photos feature nearly everyone in Goofy and Max’s life, including Powerline. (Also missing: Roxanne!)

Was Max’s mom’s death so tragic he can’t bear to hang her likeness on their walls? Or did she leave, thus making her a sore subject?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Mickey and friends

Mickey and friends

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

I mean, there’s a Disney bros image—but no photos of when Goofy met Max’s mom.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Pete’s family photo

Pete’s family photo

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

And here’s a whole portrait of Pete’s family, including his kids P.J. and Pistol with their mother Peg. How are you going to have an entire other family on your wall like this?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Goof family candy empire secrets

Goof family candy empire secrets

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

At least we know that Goofy is a single dad who works two jobs. One as the Fab Five’s slapstick comedy genius, and the other as a candy maker. You can find Goofy’s Candy Company treats all over Disney Parks as their confectionary purveyors... but every family has secrets, the biggest here being: WHO IS MAX’S MOM?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Powerline presence

Powerline presence

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Max definitely invented these.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Goofy’s House in Toontown

Goofy’s House in Toontown

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Our burning questions remain. What ghost haunts these walls, and why did Max’s mom choose to leave behind a candy-based fortune? Some have theorized that maybe Max’s mom is none other than Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit—I mean she does have a thing for funny guys, plus she sings. Who else sings? Max Goof, who looks up to his idol Powerline.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Visit Toontown at Disneyland

Visit Toontown at Disneyland

Image for article titled Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mom?
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Keep the investigation going when you visit Goofy’s House, which is a must for any ‘90s Disney fan of A Goofy Movie and Goof Troop to see a bunch of fun Easter eggs. Goofy’s House, which previously was a kids-only space, is now open to all in the new Toontown at the Disneyland Resort.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

16 / 16