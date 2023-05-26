Space Marine The Board Game Reveal – Skulls 2023

Space Marine: The Board Game, much like Space Marine (the video game) will face Titus off as a lone warrior against a swarm of 22 Tyranid miniatures—a host of Termagants, and two ripper swarms—where instead your ability to roll dice well will decide his survival, rather than how well you can smash a gamepad.

Space Marine: The Board Game is set to hit Target shelves in the near future, while Space Marine II is scheduled for a release sometime later this year.

