Watch Live: SpaceX Attempts Third High-Altitude Test of Starship

The launch of SN9 on Feb. 4, 2021. Image : SpaceX

The third high-altitude test of a SpaceX Starship prototype is scheduled for Wednesday. You can watch the launch live right here.



The window for Wednesday’s launch is open, and it ends promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET. A n updated T-minus is expected around 6:00 p.m. ET, with a current best guesstimation of launch is around 6:15 p.m. ET.

The flight of SN10 should resemble the previous two flights, in which Starship prototypes flew to a height of around 6 miles (9.7 kilometers), followed by an aerodynamic descent. SpaceX will once again attempt a vertical landing, which the company has yet to pull off for this monster rocket; in both previous cases, the rocket exploded in a gigantic fireball while attempting the landing.



We’ve got three different live feeds, one from NASASpaceflight, one from Everyday Astronaut, and another from LabPadre.

As before, the launch of this Starship prototype will be performed at SpaceX’s test facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX intends to use Starship as a vehicle to transport cargo and passengers to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and possibly beyond. The rocket is designed to work either as an independent rocket or as the second stage of a reusable launch system.