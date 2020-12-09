Screenshot from SpaceX’s livestream, showing the Starship prototype shortly after the auto-abort on Tuesday December 8, 2020. Image : SpaceX

After a last-second abort yesterday, SpaceX is back on track to send a prototype of its Starship rocket to a high altitude. You can watch the action live right here.



Advertisement

The window for today’s launch begins around 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) and ends sharply at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). You can stream SpaceX’s webcast here:

If SpaceX’s stream is not live, you can watch this unofficial livestream from LabPadre, a YouTube channel that casts SpaceX launches in B oca C hica, Texas :

Starship was supposed to go up yesterday, but a Raptor engine auto-abort kicked in with literally one second left in the countdown. This is a test, so there’s no guarantee the prototype, designated SN8, will blast off today from SpaceX’s test site in Boca Chica, Texas. Weather at the launch site looks favorable, as Eric Berger reports at Ars Technica.



Advertisement

Should all go well, the 165-foot-tall (50- meter) rocket will ascend to a height of 7.8 miles (12.5 km) and then come back down . During previous tests, prototypes were limited to altitudes of 490 feet (150 meters).

Unlike other prototypes, SN8 has three Raptor engines, a nose cone, and body flaps for stabilization. The vehicle will attempt a landing flip maneuver, which has never been done with a rocket of this size. Aside from getting this rocket airborne, Space X will monitor the performance of the Raptor engines and assess the vehicle’s aerodynamic capabilities.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

Eventually , SpaceX hopes that S tarship will be used to deliver cargo and passengers to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars.