The next time Netflix takes more than a couple of agonizing seconds to start streaming a movie, use that time to appreciate just how good you’ve got it.



In the latest episode of Wonders of the World Wide Web, Squirrel Monkey takes a fictitious look back at what the streaming service would have been like on a Windows PC in 1995—and it’s a downright nightmare. But as awful as having to wait over two days for a movie to cache with a 14.6 Kbps internet connection, that’s almost exactly what Netflix was like when it started in 1997.

Instead of streaming movies, however, you had to wait even longer for the post office to deliver the next DVDs in your queue. So, come to think of, I would have much preferred the 1995 version of Netflix, even if the data overage charges from my ISP would have bankrupted me.

