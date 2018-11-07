Screenshot: Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo)

Lyft just sent out a push notification reminding people to vote. (The one I personally received is above.) This is sort of funny and also sad because it is Wednesday, November 7. Election Day was Tuesday, November 6, also known as yesterday. Way to go, guys.

I’m not the only one that got this either. Here are some other confused Lyft users:

To its credit, Lyft did offer discounted rides to the polls on Election Day (yesterday), and some users report that they received the notification on the appropriate day (which, again, was yesterday). It’s not like Lyft told people not to go to the polls or to go to the wrong polling station on Election Day, which have long been common voter suppression tactics online. It was probably just a goof.

We’ve reached out to Lyft to find out what happened and will update this post if we hear back.

Update 11:40am: Added additional contextual information.