We Finally Know How Much Paramount+ Is Gonna Cost

Paramount+, the new streaming service replacing CBS All Access, will launch as both an ad-supported and ad-free product.



The service’s premium tier is set to launch March 4 and will cost $10 per month. It will offer some key features that will not be included with its ad-supported tier, ViacomCBS said during an investors presentation Wednesday. Those features will include more sports and local CBS broadcast news coverage, as well as CBS Live TV.

The Paramount+ ad-supported tier, which will launch in June, will cost $5 per month and will have limited premium features but will still include news on demand and sports, as well as tens of thousands of episodes from the ViacomCBS content vault.

Eventually, it sounds like Paramount+ will also offer bundling options for sister services like BET+ and Showtime, which will give consumers the ability to pick and choose which services they’re interested in paying for. The company will use its free ad-supported service, Pluto TV, to tease content that can be found on its paid services.

The service will launch with 30,000 episodes and dozens of new original series and movies, and new reality content will be added every month. It will also feature exclusive sporting events, dozens of original documentaries, and more than 7,000 episodes of kids content.

Paramount movies, meanwhile, are expected in most cases to head to the service up to 45 days after they debut in theaters. That includes films releasing this year like A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7.