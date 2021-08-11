After a seemingly endless string of leaks and rumors, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is finally here. It’s shaping up to be quite a doozy, so to keep up with all the latest news and info, we’re going to be liveblogging the entire event right here.

On the phone side, we’re expecting to see new entries in both the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lines, with Samsung including a number of design changes, durability upgrades, and possibly even a price drop or two. And while Samsung has already confirmed there won’t be a new Galaxy Note this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could soon fill the Note’s shoes with new stylus support.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 is going through some major changes of its own with the addition of One UI Watch, which is based on Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen. Thankfully, it seems like a lot of Samsung’s signature features are still getting carried forward, like a physical rotating bezel which looks to be returning on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. And when it comes to health-tracking, we’re expecting to see a new body composition feature arrive on the Galaxy Watch 4 line.

Even Samsung’s wireless audio lineup is getting a new addition with the arrival of the Galaxy Buds 2. We won’t see new Galaxy S and Galaxy A phones, but aside from those omissions, it looks like Samsung’s entire mobile lineup is basically getting revamp.

So come grab a seat, pull up the livestream, or just follow along with us as we cover everything Samsung has planned for today. The show starts at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.