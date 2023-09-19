These days, no matter what wild thing you choose to believe, you can find someone who agrees with you. We see it most famously in politics but also quite often in the world of batty conspiracies. And, if you choose to believe that there are wolves out there that walk around like humans, well, here’s a documentary for you.

io9 is delighted to debut the fun first trailer for the new documentary by Small Town Monsters called Werewolves Unearthed, which debuts October 1 on VOD. It’s a team-up between filmmaker Ward Hiney and journalist Chad Christy, who together aim to figure out the truth behind werewolf sightings in Pennsylvania. What do they discover? Well, check out the trailer for a little tease.

Werewolves Unearthed (2023 Dogman Film) Trailer

Now, we’re guessing Werewolves Unearthed doesn’t blow the lid off the age-old question, “Do werewolves exist?” But even so, you can tell from that trailer that the people being interviewed sure do believe it. Plus, the recreations look nothing short of delightful and that ending is pure Blair Witch Project. Worst case scenario, the film is a fun ride exploring an unanswerable question. Best case? Maybe there’s some type of evidence that hints at a possibility.

Advertisement

Werewolves Unearthed is the first in a planned series between Small Town Monsters and director Ward Hiney, as well as serving as a companion piece to the previously released docs American Werewolves and The Dogman Triangle. It’ll be on YouTube as well as Prime Video starting October 1 before showing up on Tubi sometime after. Find out more at www.smalltownmonsters.com.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.