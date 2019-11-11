WeWork Reportedly Wants T-Mobile CEO John Legere to Take Over Its Cursed Company

T-Mobile CEO John Legere may be considering hanging up his magenta regalia for good.



The Wall Street Journal reports that the brazen Batman-obsessed executive is in talks with WeWork about possibly filling the void left by Adam Neumann when he took a reported $1.7 billion to leave his CEO position in the midst of the company’s tumultuous implosion.

Advertisement

Since Legere took the helm of T-Mobile in 2012, the company has boosted shares by 240 percent and grown from the fourth-largest carrier in the U.S. to the third largest, becoming a legitimate competitor to Verizon and AT&T, according to the Journal. If the company succeeds in its planned merger with Sprint, it could move up in the ranks.

It seems WeWork is hoping that Legere could also turn around the workspace and technology company, which was salvaged last month when it s largest shareholder, SoftBank, threw it a multi-billion-dollar life raft.

The New York Times and CNBC report that Legere is just one of the candidates that WeWork is considering for the role. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a Gizmodo request for comment. WeWork declined to comment.

As CNBC points out, Softbank owns a majority share in Sprint and helped in the recruitment process of Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure who was instrumental in the Sprint and T-Mobile merger before he became an executive chairman at WeWork.

Advertisement

This is your daily reminder that the world is run by a few very large and powerful companies.