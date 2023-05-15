Introducing Chat Lock on WhatsApp

Meta said it would be adding more options for Chat Lock over the coming months including the ability to use a separate password for individual locked chats. This isn’t the first time the company has created the ability to lock down sensitive chats. The app created a proxy server earlier this year, allowing more users in countries that block the app to access the chat features.

This new feature doesn’t help deal with the fact that users can more easily still hijack a user identity if they also have access to a phone number. WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption features, and it has argued it would need to leave the UK if the country passed its online safety bill.