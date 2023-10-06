Wheel of Time Season 3 Is Going to Be 'Massive'

Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time, adapted from the Robert Jordan book series, just dropped its season two finale. A third installment was announced back in 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con, and stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney have teased what fans might expect when the fantasy series returns.

Speaking to the Wrap in an interview conducted prior to the SAG strike, but not published until after the conclusion of season two, Pike and Henney, who play Moiraine and Lan, hinted at what’s to come for the story ahead, including the addition of many new characters. “We are all energized by everything that’s going on in season three,” Pike said, noting at the time of the late-June interview (the SAG strike started July 14) that they were “in the midst” of filming the season at that very moment. “We feel like we’ve established the rules of our world, we can explore them and push the boundaries, we can do more experimental camera work and we can try and get a visual language for these incredible concepts that Robert Jordan came up with.”

Speaking of those new characters, it sounds like viewers can expect many more new faces—though who’ll be coming aboard and who they’ll be playing is still a mystery. “[Actors] know that we have a show with diversity at its core, where people are embraced to celebrate powerful figures in all their dimensions, and we’ve got fantastic actresses of all ages coming to do amazing work on our show, and actors too,” Pike said.

Henney called season three “massive” and said “we’re being very ambitious this season.” He also hinted that the upcoming season will “be darker,” which—well, if you’ve seen the season two finale and you know what lies ahead for Moiraine, Lan, and the rest of the show’s “good guys,” you were no doubt already expecting.

There’s no word yet on when Wheel of Time season three might arrive, especially considering SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, but there was a nearly two-year gap between seasons one and two—both of which you can stream now on Prime Video.

