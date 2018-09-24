Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been a frequent target of presidential vitriol as the Department of Justice official overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and its ties to Donald Trump’s administration. It’s only gotten worse since a report last week indicated Rosenstein may have suggested (jokingly or otherwise) that he secretly record the president or solicit cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and depose him.

Well, Rosenstein was summoned to the White House on Monday. Though he and everyone else expected a summary termination, according to the New York Times, Rosenstein didn’t get the axe... yet. But the White House alarm system did go off during a CBS News segment on his trip there, beginning to blare loudly even as reporter Ed O’Keefe finished saying “it would seem that all status is normal.”



“THIS IS ONLY A TEST,” a voice on the intercom blared, as the alarms blared a bizarre series of high-pitched tones.

It’s good to know that this was the result of some sort of regularly scheduled test, everyone is just having a normal one, and that we are definitely, not at all, in any way going to Purple Alert. That will have to wait until Thursday, when Trump is summoning Rosenstein for a followup meeting to figure out “what’s going on.”

[CBS News/Ed O’Keefe]