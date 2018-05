Screenshot: amc724 (Reddit)

Amazon invests a great deal of time, money, and resources optimizing its massive logistics network, and nearly as much effort ensuring it has near-zero liability for the “independent contractors” it pays to handle deliveries through its Flex program.

Did they put as much work into the construction of one of their Dallas/Fort Worth-area Delivery Centers? Based on video sent to us by one such Flex driver who had forgotten his or her door code—not so much.