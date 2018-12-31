Why is Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos a cowboy now? On Monday—New Year’s Eve—the Western-themed apparel store Kemo Sabe posted a video of Bezos riding a horse right on into what appears to be the entrance of its Aspen, Colorado branch (apparently accompanied by his brother, Mark).



2018 is over in just a few hours, and we’re all very tired. So here’s a few guesses at just what the hell is going on here:

It’s a metaphor for capital’s relationship with labor

Starting on his “Western Values” theme for the 2020 elections

Work on the horse people from Sorry to Bother You is going slower than expected

Bezos’ hallowed feet may never touch the lowly ground, and there wasn’t a helipad like, right there in the street

He’s a rootin’-tootin’ outlaw on the run from increasing scrutiny of Amazon’s business model

Bezos is not, in fact, in control of the horse. No one must ever know this

You can just ride a horse into stores in Colorado if you feel like it maybe

Alternately, Bezos can ride a horse wherever the hell he wants



Your guess is as good as ours. Enjoy your New Year’s Eve, and please, accept the mystery.

