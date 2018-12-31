Why is Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos a cowboy now? On Monday—New Year’s Eve—the Western-themed apparel store Kemo Sabe posted a video of Bezos riding a horse right on into what appears to be the entrance of its Aspen, Colorado branch (apparently accompanied by his brother, Mark).
2018 is over in just a few hours, and we’re all very tired. So here’s a few guesses at just what the hell is going on here:
- It’s a metaphor for capital’s relationship with labor
- Starting on his “Western Values” theme for the 2020 elections
- Work on the horse people from Sorry to Bother You is going slower than expected
- Bezos’ hallowed feet may never touch the lowly ground, and there wasn’t a helipad like, right there in the street
- He’s a rootin’-tootin’ outlaw on the run from increasing scrutiny of Amazon’s business model
- Bezos is not, in fact, in control of the horse. No one must ever know this
- You can just ride a horse into stores in Colorado if you feel like it maybe
- Alternately, Bezos can ride a horse wherever the hell he wants
Your guess is as good as ours. Enjoy your New Year’s Eve, and please, accept the mystery.
