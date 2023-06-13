Last week, hazardous air hung over much of the Eastern U.S.—blanketing major cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. in a heavy haze of smoke. The Air Quality Index shot above 400 in some places (including NYC), well into the danger zone for human health. Thankfully, shifting air currents and weather improved air quality over the weekend. But the reprieve is likely temporary as Canadian wildfires continue to multiply and grow. Brief intermissions aside, the U.S. could be in for a whole season of bad air.



Canada has had an “unprecedented” start to its fire season, according to the country’s officials. The first hints of trouble for North America’s forests and lungs began in May when smoke from Alberta blazes covered Montana and parts of Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona in a dangerous, smoky smog. Also last month, Nova Scotia fires led to air quality alerts in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. And now, including the more recent Quebec fires, almost every Canadian province is dealing with big burns.

Advertisement

“If this rate continues, we could hit record levels for area burned this year,” Michael Norton, director of Canada’s Northern Forestry Center, said in a June 5 press briefing. “We are already seeing one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, and we must prepare for a long summer,” said Steven Guilbeault, the nation’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a news statement. Drought and hot weather, exacerbated by human-caused climate change,

Right now, there are 447 active fires in Canada, spanning nearly the whole country, and more than half are categorized as “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. Three new fires ignited on Tuesday alone. More than 12.5 million acres (19,300+ square miles) have burned so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

There might be blue sky in New York City at the moment, but chances are it won’t last. Already Canadian smoke is dipping back down into the lower 48 while, of course, continuing to inundate parts of Canada as well. On Monday, multiple I-95 corridor cities like Philly had moderately unhealthy air again. The National Weather Service office in Boston issued a notice that smoke from Quebec was once again causing hazy skies.

Advertisement

For Minnesota, and other Midwest states, wildfire pollution is forecast to return Tuesday through at least Thursday morning, according to NWS Twin Cities.

Advertisement

In both these instances, the smoke has hovered relatively high up in the atmosphere, causing minimal air quality impacts lower down. But a shift in pressure or a cold front that brings in more air from the north or northwest could change that at any moment, according to Spectrum News meteorologist Greg Pollak. That remains true for as long as Canada remains ablaze.

This year’s U.S. fire season looms too. Above normal significant fire risk is forecast for parts of the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast regions, according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent outlook, released Tuesday. If large fires do break out in the U.S. too, some of that smoke is liable to pollute Canadian skies, in turn. This is all to say that, as always, climate change and air pollution are not problems that can be contained and addressed within national borders.

Advertisement

“This is a crisis for both our countries,” Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted on Sunday evening. In his post, Schumer urged U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to increase the number of wildland firefighters deployed to Canada in order to minimize “a summer of smoke.”

But even with extra support, the fires are likely to keep burning for now and the smoke will keep coming. To protect your health, enjoy the clear days when you can, and follow the advice of health experts on the not-so-clear days. When the AQI exceeds 150, it’s especially important to minimize your time outside, keep windows closed, wear a high-quality mask if you must go outdoors, and stay hydrated. It’s an endurance challenge, not a sprint. Smoky skies are set to be a recurring part of our new climate normal. The summer is just getting started, and this summer is only the beginning.