As the live-action adaptation of Y: The Last Man hit reworks and reshuffles, it felt like we’d go months and months without seeing a single glimpse of what the hell the show was actually going to be. Now that we’re less than a month away, however, footage is making a habit of showing up like all those buses you usually curse waiting for.



Our latest glimpse of Y is short, but takes the spotlight mostly away from the apocalyptic virus that wipes out approximately half of the world’s population that we saw unfold in bloody, violent manner in the recent first trailer. Instead, we get seeming sole male-identified survivor Yorick (Warcraft’s Ben Schnetzer) being suitably flippant to the bizarre situation he’s found himself in, as Agent 355 (Ashley Romans) makes serious effort to put her life on the line to protect him in the newly upended world.

It’s arguably a better picture of what the show will be beyond the nightmarish imagery we saw in the first trailer, given not just that the show will presumably largely deal with the immediate viral outbreak that rapidly targets people with Y chromosomes (outside of, inexplicably, Yorick and his pet monkey Ampersand) in its first episode or two before moving on to the world left behind beyond it. And there, we get to see that not everything i s going to be necessarily grim and grave, especially when one of the last surviving men of the world is as sarcastic as Yorick can be in Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s original comic.

Y: The Last Man, which also stars Dredd’s Olivia Thirlby and Justice League’s Diane Lane as Hero and Jennifer Brown, Yorick’s sister and mother (turned P resident of the United States post-virus) respectively, is set to hit FX on Hulu on September 13 in the U. S. , and Disney+’s Star package in international regions where Hulu is unsupported, from September 22.

