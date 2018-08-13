Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ASUS

If you’re someone who can’t work, play, or kill time online without your desktop PC blinding you with a spectacle of flashing LEDs, ASUS will now let your external hard drive join the desktop rave. The company’s new FX HDD drive includes its own set of LEDs, illuminating a circuit trace pattern that will sync to the glowing patterns flashing across all of your other devices.

Photo: ASUS

There are certainly valid reasons for wanting your computer’s keyboard to glow with all the colors of the rainbow: it can help highlight certain keys in your peripheral vision, or make it easier to track your progress or performance in a game. The argument gets a little less convincing for a mouse, but a flashing external hard drive? Now you’re just trying to show off your gaming rig.

Aside from the RGB LEDs and support for ASUS’ Aura Sync lighting system, the FX HDD appears to be a fairly run-of-the-mill external drive. Instead of USB-C, it includes one of those microUSB compatible connectors commonly seen on 2.5-inch drive enclosures, as well as bundled software for encrypting your data, or automatically backing it up from your PC or the cloud. It will be available in 1 and 2 TB versions, and while pricing details remain unknown, you can assume the added light show will add at least a few bucks to the drive’s bottom line.

