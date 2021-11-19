Though it’s been over five years since Paul Feig’s reboot of Ghostbusters, it’s been 32 years since audiences first spent time in a world where Peter Venkman, Ray Stanz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore existed. That changes today as Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally hits theaters.

It’s a day fans have been a waiting for a long time and though everyone is anxious to hear about those characters, the movie isn’t about them. It follows a young family (Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) who move to a small town in Oklahoma because their grandfather, a mysterious old man to the townspeople, has passed away. Turns out that man was Egon Spengler and now his grandkids will have to finish the job he started.

So much happens in Ghostbusters: Afterlife that once you see it, you’ll be chomping at the bit to discuss and io9's comment section is where you can do that. Below the banner, spoilers are not just welcome, they’re encouraged. But if you’re here and want to read more about the film without the spoilers, well heck, we’ve got you covered there too.

And now... spoiler time.

We have a huge article ready to go for Monday that will dissect all of this in detail but, damn, there’s a lot to discuss, right?

Like the choice to bring back Egon Spengler as a ghost. The implications of Gozer returning again with her Terror Dogs. What all the original Ghostbusters have been doing all these years. Why Egon left them and decided to move to Summerville. Olivia Wilde and J.K. Simmons in rather surprising cameos. Those two post-credit scenes featuring actors from the original movie. Just tons and tons to break down. Please do so below and check back for our thoughts Monday.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.