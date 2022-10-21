Hey YouTube Premium users! Get ready to fork over a little more cash for your family plan—YouTube has alerted users of a price increase from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month in the U.S. effective November 21.



In an email to current subscribers, YouTube disclosed an updated price point for Premium users’ family plans, according to a report from 9 to 5 Google. Users in countries like the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Japan will see their family plans increase. Subscribers in the United States will have to fork over an additional $5 for a monthly price of $22.99.

“To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month,” YouTube said in the email. “This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022.”

Paul Pennington from YouTube told Gizmodo in an email: “We adjusted pricing for our Premium family plan subscription in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, and Argentina. Due to recent inflation, we also adjusted the price of other Music and Premium plans in Turkey and Argentina. This includes both individual and family plans.”

Subscribers in Turkey will not see the price of their family accounts rise, but instead the rates for their individual plans. Individual plans in Turkey will rise from 16.99 TRY to 29.99 TRY—which is about 70 cents in the United States. According to TechCrunch, Argentinian users are also reporting a price hike, but both family and individual plans are being targeted. Individual plans in Argentina will rise from 119 ARS to 389 ARS—a difference of $1.76 USD—and family plans will change from 179 ARS to 699 ARS—a $3.38 USD difference.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize how hard this may be for our members,” Pennington added. “This new price reflects the complete value of YouTube Premium and will allow us to develop even more Premium features and continue to support the creators and artists you watch and listen to on YouTube.”



In a world where streaming services are looking to retain subscribers while maximizing profit, you either have to raise your prices or introduce ads. YouTube already does the latter on its free version, so perhaps these price hikes were an inevitable part of competing in the streaming game.