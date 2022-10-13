We’ve finally got some concrete details on the long-rumored Netflix ad-supported tier, this time straight from the horse’s mouth. Netflix’s Basic with Ads is expected to launch on November 3 and will cost $6.99 per month in the United States.



Talk of Netflix’s dip into an ad-supported version of the streaming service has plagued us since the spring. After rumors began swirling in August that the ad tier would cost somewhere between $7 to $9, Netflix has finally broken its silence and confirmed that the plan will cost $6.99 and will be available on November 3. Whether you agree or disagree with Netflix’s decision to bilge a sinking ship with ads, kindly note that this new ad-supported plan (called Basic with Ads) will feature less offerings, at least right out of the gate.

Basic with Ads will offer users “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions,” per Netflix’s press release. According to reporting from Variety, Basic with Ads will have 5% to 10% less titles than its ad-free plans per Netflix COO Greg Peters. Additionally, Basic with Ads users will not be able to download shows.

The format of the ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length and will play before or during different programmings—Netflix says there will be an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour of content. A previous Bloomberg report argued that Netflix is playing the balancing act of attracting new cost-conscious customers, while offering a cheaper experience that isn’t completely annoying. Netflix’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans will remain the same price of $9.99, $15.49, and $19.99, respectively.

Basic with Ads will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States beginning November 3 at 9 a. m PT.