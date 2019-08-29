Screenshot: Apple

Apple just sent out media invites to its annual iPhone event. This year, as everyone expected, the big party will happen on September 10. And that’s literally all we know because Apple is always extremely vague in these invitations.

Based on months of rumors, however, we’re fairly certain the event will feature three new models of iPhones to replace the current lineup of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. We’ll also probably see a new naming system that adds the “Pro” moniker to at least one of those models. And while we’re not expecting a radical re-design, almost everyone believes that the new iPhones will have a big square camera module with a third sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. At least one technology journalist thinks that the invite’s graphic has something to do with this camera system:

In addition to the new phones, we expect to see a new entry-level iPad and a new 16-inch MacBook Pro at the September event. You can also count on a mild upgrade to the Apple Watch, possibly some new AirPods with water resistance and noise-canceling, and maybe even a HomePod update.

We’ll know soon enough! Apple’s big event is in less than two weeks.