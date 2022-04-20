Liam Neeson could—emphasis on the could—be interested in a Darkman sequel. Dr. Ian Malcolm teases dire stakes in new Jurassic World: Dominion footage. Anthony Mackie’s Twisted Metal series picks up a new director. Plus, new art from The Orville’s return and Ms. Marvel. Spoilers get!



Rebel Moon

Announcing the beginning of production on his Netflix sci-fi movie, Zack Snyder shared a few pictures from early filming for Rebel Moon.

All Fun and Games

Deadline reports Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel) is the latest to join the cast of All Fun and Games, the upcoming horror film about a group of kids who accidentally unleash a demonic entity called the Skarrow.

Darkman 2

When asked about a potential Darkman sequel in an interview with Comic Book, Liam Neeson stated he’d be “very interested” to read a script for one.

That’s a good question. I would be very interested in reading the script. Very.”

However, the outlet adds that though “his mouth said he would be very interested in reading” said script, “his eyes said ‘I’d love to see them pull that out of their——.’”

Voltron

According to Deadline, Amazon is “leading” an ongoing bidding war for a chance to make the live-action Voltron movie from Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Knock at the Cabin

Filming has begun on M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Snow White

Gal Gadot revealed to Forbes she will “sing” and “dance” as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White.

I love it (laughs)! It’s fun, I get to do something different. I get to sing and I get to dance and I get to play the villain, which is something that I’ve never done before – and it’s the first Disney villain ever. I really enjoy working with all people involved, with Marc Webb [directing] and Marc Platt producing and Disney, of course, [actress] Rachel Zegler. It’s just a great experience and I really, really enjoy it and The Evil Queen is very evil, so it’s going to be interesting.

Jurassic World: Dominion

“The Doomsday Clock might be out of time,” according to Dr. Ian Malcolm in the latest Jurassic World: Dominion TV spot.

The Northman

The Northman enjoys a more violent “red band” trailer—so be careful where you’re watching it.

DASHCAM

We also have a teaser trailer for Rob Savage’s Host follow-up, DASHCAM, a horror film entirely comprised of dashcam footage— but not the first! Readers of this website may be aware Albert Pyun (Trancers, Dollman) beat Savage to the punch years ago with his underseen 2005 film, Infection.

Twisted Metal

According to Deadline, Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is attached to direct “multiple episodes” of the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series starring Anthony Mackie.

Wednesday

Appearing as a guest at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Con, Christina Ricci confirmed she’s wrapped filming on the Wednesday TV series.

I just finished it two weeks ago, and it was great. It was great working with Tim [Burton], and Jenna [Ortega] is amazing. I think people are going to absolutely love her as Wednesday.

Mythic Quest

Vanity Fair reports Moon Knight’s F. Murray Abraham will not return for the third season of Mythic Quest.

The Orville: New Horizons

Seth MacFarlane revealed a new poster for the third season of The Orville on Twitter.

Love, Death + Robots

Netflix has also released a few new images from the latest season of Love, Death + Robots.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel also has a new poster for its upcoming Ms. Marvel series at Disney+.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

The Man Who Fell to Earth takes on Big Tech in the synopsis for “Under Pressure,” airing May 15.

Secrets are revealed when Faraday, Justin and Hatch are thrust into the billion-dollar, cutthroat world of Big Tech. Hatch and his sister Edie reconnect over the machine after years of bitter estrangement. The CIA tightens its grip as Faraday comes face to face with a consequence of becoming human.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has photos from “Mourning Cloak,” this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Click through for more.

When Charlie shows up at the Tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit; as they journey beyond the Tower together, Charlie’s true motives are revealed.

Riverdale

An ominous fog rolls over Riverdale in photos from “The Fog,” airing May 1. See the rest at KSiteTV.

THE FOG COMES TO RIVERDALE — After uncovering what Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has planned for the town, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to oust the current town council and instate their own. But when Percival catches wind of their secret meeting, he and Alice (Mädchen Amick) use an upcoming weather event to scare the town into staying in their homes…while they carry out the next step of Percival’s master plan. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#612). Original airdate 5/1/2022.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Jurati goes full Borg Queen in the trailer for tomorrow’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Banner art by Jim Cook