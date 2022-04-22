The last few years haven’t been kind to the PC builder community. As we all know, the chip shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic has raised the price of key components, putting many projects on hold.



Execs and analysts made bleak predictions about when things would return to normal, with some folks insisting the shortage would persist into 2023. While that may be true, we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Prices for various components, namely GPUs, have decreased considerably in recent months as stock continues to normalize.

With prices nearing MSRP, now is a good time to reconsider that PC build you put on hiatus months or even years ago. If this is your first build, or if it’s been a while since your most recent, we’re here to help. Like most things, practice makes perfect when it comes to building a desktop: the first time can be tough, the second time is a bit easier, and eventually, it becomes second nature. We don’t want you to ever have to struggle, so we’ve come up with a list of the top things you should know before starting your next PC build.