10 Spooky Horror Movies Streaming on Prime Video

It’s officially summer, and horror fans know nothing goes better with a warm night than a movie that leaves you ice-cold and terrified. Summer is also the laziest season, so io9 has rounded up 10 excellent horror movies that just so happen to be conveniently streaming on Prime Video.
The Dead Zone
David Cronenberg, Stephen King, and Christopher Walken would already be a winning combination, but add in a story that gives a psychic man a doomsday vision of a very bad future president, and you have a movie that feels as eerily alarming today as it did 40 years ago. Maybe even more so.
Smile
Writer-director Parker Finn’s chiller made a splash when it was released last year; it’s now streaming on Prime Video if you missed it or want to re-watch it. It’s kind of a one-gimmick movie—concerning an entity that puts horribly exaggerated smiles on people’s faces as it torments the latest victim of its curse—but that gimmick is potent, and Sosie Bacon delivers a stirring lead performance.
Nanny
Anna Diop is terrific in this elegant, Manhattan-set folk horror tale from Nikyatu Jusu, playing a woman who reluctantly leaves her young son behind in Senegal while she builds their future in America. Before long, she becomes uncomfortably entangled with the wealthy family she works for, and her guilt over her own anguishing decisions begins to haunt her, almost literally.
Event Horizon
While we wait for that Event Horizon TV show that may or may not ever happen, there’s no better time to revisit Paul W.S. Anderson’s exquisitely creepy 1997 haunted-house-in-space extravaganza. The cast is outstanding, the script is full of quotable moments in English and Latin, and there are eye-popping visuals galore, including one instance of actual eye-popping.
Inferno
Suspiria hogs all the love, but don’t overlook Inferno, Italian horror master Dario Argento’s thematically linked follow-up set in New York’s witchiest apartment building since Rosemary’s Baby. Beware the cats, the rats, and that zombie floating in the basement—and rest assured, all your worst fears about your weirdest neighbors are 100 percent true.
Nocturne
Zu Quirke’s sly tale of twin-sister rivalry that becomes amplified by black magic is set at an elite music school and stars Sydney Sweeney—post-Handmaid’s Tale, but just prior to her high-profile breakouts on Euphoria and White Lotus. A standout of Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series, Nocturne may have flown under the radar a bit due to its straight-to-streaming release, but it’s well worth seeking out.
Saint Maud
Before she became Galadrial on Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Morfydd Clark starred as a devout and very intense hospice nurse—with Jennifer Ehle as her manipulative patient—in writer-director Rose Glass’ gorgeous yet freaky 2019 feature debut.
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Released in 1976, The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane came at a busy time for then-child star Jodie Foster, who also appeared in Taxi Driver, Freaky Friday, and Bugsy Malone that same year. At just 14, she already had range—and she brings her trademark blend of intelligence, vulnerability, and gravitas to this cult-beloved horror mystery about a girl who proves murderously capable of existing without parents or any other meddling adults.
Rabid
The second David Cronenberg film on this list jumps even earlier in his career, to a film that helped establish him as the king of body horror. If you caught Prime Video’s Rachel Weisz-starring update of Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers, you already know zombie tale Rabid gets a shout-out, but the actual 1977 film is way more intricately grotesque than that homage makes it out to be.
Carnival of Souls
If actual nightmares are what you seek, guide your Prime Video menu directly to this 1962 low-budget wonder about a woman who survives a car accident and tries to make a fresh start, but finds she can’t escape a constant feeling of dread and doom. The Twilight Zone influenced it, it influenced Night of the Living Dead, and Carnival of Souls just might influence you to lose many winks of sleep.
