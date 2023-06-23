10 Spooky Horror Movies Streaming on Prime Video

THE LITTLE GIRL WHO LIVES DOWN THE LANE (1976) Theatrical Trailer - Jodie Foster, Martin Sheen

Released in 1976, The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane came at a busy time for then-child star Jodie Foster, who also appeared in Taxi Driver, Freaky Friday, and Bugsy Malone that same year. At just 14, she already had range—and she brings her trademark blend of intelligence, vulnerability, and gravitas to this cult-beloved horror mystery about a girl who proves murderously capable of existing without parents or any other meddling adults.