All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, and Genre Films to Watch Out for This Summer

Movies

All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, and Genre Films to Watch Out for This Summer

In the summer 2023 movie preview, there's Marvel, DC, Indiana Jones, Transformers, Spider-Man, and so much more.

By
Germain Lussier
Stills from the big summer movies of 2023
Barbie, Indiana Jones, the Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man are all in theaters this summer.
Image: Warner Bros., Disney, Sony

If huge box office numbers for films like Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie weren’t proof enough, what follows will make it all but official: blockbuster movies are back.

Our last big, epic summer at the movies was 2019—then the pandemic changed everything. The last few summers have been rather bland for all the expected reasons, but 2023 is no joke. It’s chock full of all the big franchises, stars, sequels, and more you’ve come to expect from a proper summer movie season. We’re talking Marvel, DC, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Hasbro... and that’s just the start.

Below, read about all of the biggest action, sci-fi, superhero, fantasy, animation, and horror films coming to theaters this summer. You can also jump to each category’s list from here:

What action movies are coming out in summer 2023?

What action movies are coming out in summer 2023?

Fast X (May 19)

FAST X | Official Trailer 2

The penultimate film (we think) of The Fast Saga will see Jason Momoa join the franchise as a villain from the past ready to mess with Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family’s future.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

One of the most beloved franchises in the world returns for the first time in 15 years. This time an aging Indy (Harrison Ford) goes on one last adventure with his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to acquire a dial that can (maybe) literally change time. Director James Mangold takes over from Steven Spielberg.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 (July 12)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise

As the title suggests, this is also the penultimate film in a beloved franchise. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) returns for another ride filled with chills, thrills, and spills. Specifically, a spill off a massive cliff while on a motorcycle.

What horror movies are coming out in summer 2023?

What horror movies are coming out in summer 2023?

The Boogeyman (June 2)

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Based on a Stephen King story of the same name, The Boogeyman was originally going to be a Hulu film. Now it’s headed to theaters to scare audiences with its story of two sisters haunted by a strange presence after their therapist father sees the wrong patient.

The Blackening (June 16)

The Blackening (2023) Official Trailer - Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo

Part horror film, part comedy, The Blackening is a slasher film with an all-Black cast which is leaning on the stereotype that Black characters always die first in a horror movie. It looks very fun.

Insidious: The Red Door (July 7)

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR – Official Trailer (HD)

The first two Insidious films followed a single family; the third and fourth films were prequels. Now, for the fifth film, that family returns and not only is it led by a father played by Patrick Wilson, but the film will also mark Wilson’s feature directorial debut.

Talk to Me (July 28)

Talk To Me | Official Trailer HD | A24

In a summer filled with name brands, it’s nice to see one or two original films. Talk to Me is one of those: a cool, super creepy horror movie about kids who find more than a little trouble when they test out the hot new viral trend of getting possessed by a demon. Read our review from Sundance here.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (August 11)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Official Trailer

It’s Dracula on a boat. Literally. The film adapts a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel and makes it into a full story set aboard the boat that brought Dracula to England—a boat that, when it arrived, didn’t have anyone on it. Super cool idea, fingers crossed they pull it off.

They Listen (August 25)

Very little is known about this Sony horror film except it’s written and directed by Chris Weitz (Rogue One) and stars Katherine Waterston and John Cho. Are ghosts listening? We’ll probably find out soon.

What sci-fi movies are coming out in summer 2023?

What sci-fi movies are coming out in summer 2023?

Hypnotic (May 12)

HYPNOTIC Official Trailer | In Theaters May 12

Robert Rodriguez directs Ben Affleck as a detective who realizes his missing daughter is tied up in a series sort of high-tech heists involving people who can control your mind. The setup has a real B-movie feel but the filmmaker and star give it some A-list talent.

Simulant (June 2)

SIMULANT Trailer (2023) Sam Worthington, Sci-Fi

Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu, and Sam Worthington star in a story about a hacker who unlocks an AI revolution when he attempts to make a simulated human more human.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

The popular Beast Wars line of Transformers gets the big-screen treatment in the latest film in the mega-franchise. This one takes place after Bumblebee but before the Michael Bay films; it brings back all your favorite characters and adds plenty of new ones.

Asteroid City (June 16)

Asteroid City - Official Trailer - Only In Theaters June 16

Wes Anderson goes sci-fi as only Wes Anderson can. This absolutely star-studded film is about a camp where people come to study space, only to (we think) encounter actual aliens. That seems to be the implication at least—but knowing Anderson, anything is possible.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21 on Netflix)

They Cloned Tyrone | Official Teaser | Netflix

It feels like forever since we started writing about this sci-fi film from Netflix starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris, but now it’s finally coming out.

The Meg 2: The Trench (August 4)

Jason Statham is back in the sequel to the movie about the giant shark. What’s it about? An even bigger shark! And lots more too. It’s directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Rebecca, Kill List, In the Earth) which makes things even more interesting.

Landscape With Invisible Hand (August 18)

We saw this film at Sundance and thought it was great. It’s about a future where humans have been subjugated by aliens and what happens when two kids pretend to fall in love in order to entertain them. A very unique, weird movie.

What superhero movies are coming out in summer 2023?

What superhero movies are coming out in summer 2023?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | New Trailer

James Gunn’s final Marvel Studios film is also the final chapter in his story of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The story will center on the origins of Rocket Raccoon and will also finally introduce Adam Warlock. The MCU could use another great, great film and this might be it. Read io9's review here.

The Flash (June 16)

The Flash – Official Trailer

Yup. It’s finally coming out. Ezra Miller is finally going to star as Barry Allen in their very own superhero solo movie. Only, when you’re traveling the multiverse, it’s never that solo. This movie has multiple Batmen, it’s got Supergirl, it’s got Zod, and that’s just in the trailer. Our hopes couldn’t be higher, despite all the drama surrounding the film.

Blue Beetle (August 18)

Blue Beetle – Official Trailer

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña makes his big screen debut as this DC superhero who uses a brand new super suit powered by an ancient scarab, with his whole family along for the ride.

Also: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2), which you’ll find more about in the Animation category.

What fantasy movies are coming out in summer 2023?

What fantasy movies are coming out in summer 2023?

Knights of the Zodiac (May 12)

KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC - Official Trailer (HD)

This manga adaptation follows an orphan who finds himself having to protect the Goddess of War, who has just been reincarnated.

The Little Mermaid (May 26)

The Little Mermaid | Official Trailer

One of Disney’s most famous animated films finally gets the live-action adaptation we all knew was coming. Underwater scenes are much different than anything involving beasts, lions, or genies, so we’re very curious to see if Ariel and her friends can hit the level of quality the other adaptations have.

Strays (June 9)

Strays | Official Trailer [HD]

This R-rated comedy follows a group of dogs who decide to get revenge on one of their owners. It features the voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, and Josh Gad, among others.

Barbie (July 21)

Barbie | Teaser Trailer 2

We have no idea how the heck this movie is going to work is but wow does it look fun. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as just two versions of Barbie and Ken who seem to leave their own dreamland for a trip into our reality. This movie is going to be everything.

Haunted Mansion (July 28)

Haunted Mansion | Official Teaser Trailer

Eddie Murphy tried once but now Disney is back at it, turning one of its most popular, famous rides into a film about a group of people who end up in you-know-what kind of mansion. The trailers show promise and the cast (which includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson) looks great, so we’re holding out hope for a really fun ride.

What animated movies are coming out in summer 2023?

What animated movies are coming out in summer 2023?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

The first film is one of the best animated films ever, as well as one of the best superhero movies ever, so as the franchise expands, we expect nothing less than that from this movie. This is probably asking too much but... what if it’s not?

Elemental (June 16)

Elemental | Official Trailer

Pixar’s last theatrical release, Lightyear, disappointed—but Elemental seems to be the studio doing what it does best: telling a great, simple, original story. Here, personifications of elements live together and we find out what happens when two that aren’t supposed to mix (fire and water) begin to fall in love.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (June 30)

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN | Official Trailer

What if you were a normal girl and, one day, you went to the beach and found out you were actually Kraken royalty? That’s the setup of Ruby Gillman, which has a stellar voice cast including Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Liza Koshy, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 4)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

The Ninja Turtles get the Spider-Verse treatment with this high-concept animated film that seems to take the iconic brand to a whole new level.

