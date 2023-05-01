The Boogeyman (June 2)

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Based on a Stephen King story of the same name, The Boogeyman was originally going to be a Hulu film. Now it’s headed to theaters to scare audiences with its story of two sisters haunted by a strange presence after their therapist father sees the wrong patient.

The Blackening (June 16)

The Blackening (2023) Official Trailer - Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo

Part horror film, part comedy, The Blackening is a slasher film with an all-Black cast which is leaning on the stereotype that Black characters always die first in a horror movie. It looks very fun.

Insidious: The Red Door (July 7)

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR – Official Trailer (HD)

The first two Insidious films followed a single family; the third and fourth films were prequels. Now, for the fifth film, that family returns and not only is it led by a father played by Patrick Wilson, but the film will also mark Wilson’s feature directorial debut.

Talk to Me (July 28)

Talk To Me | Official Trailer HD | A24

In a summer filled with name brands, it’s nice to see one or two original films. Talk to Me is one of those: a cool, super creepy horror movie about kids who find more than a little trouble when they test out the hot new viral trend of getting possessed by a demon. Read our review from Sundance here.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (August 11)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Official Trailer

It’s Dracula on a boat. Literally. The film adapts a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel and makes it into a full story set aboard the boat that brought Dracula to England—a boat that, when it arrived, didn’t have anyone on it. Super cool idea, fingers crossed they pull it off.

They Listen (August 25)

Very little is known about this Sony horror film except it’s written and directed by Chris Weitz (Rogue One) and stars Katherine Waterston and John Cho. Are ghosts listening? We’ll probably find out soon.