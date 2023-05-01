If huge box office numbers for films like Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie weren’t proof enough, what follows will make it all but official: blockbuster movies are back.
Our last big, epic summer at the movies was 2019—then the pandemic changed everything. The last few summers have been rather bland for all the expected reasons, but 2023 is no joke. It’s chock full of all the big franchises, stars, sequels, and more you’ve come to expect from a proper summer movie season. We’re talking Marvel, DC, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Hasbro... and that’s just the start.
Below, read about all of the biggest action, sci-fi, superhero, fantasy, animation, and horror films coming to theaters this summer. You can also jump to each category’s list from here:
- What action movies are coming out in summer 2023?
- What horror movies are coming out in summer 2023?
- What sci-fi movies are coming out in summer 2023?
- What superhero movies are coming out in summer 2023?
- What fantasy movies are coming out in summer 2023?
- What animation movies are coming out in summer 2023?