It’s an especially hard year to be the type of person who does all of their holiday shopping at the last minute . An ongoing pandemic has left supply chains struggling to keep up with shipping demands, so those who waited too long to snatch up good gifts will have to get extra creative this year. Luckily, w e have some great ideas that will have friends and family wondering how you managed to find the perfect gift.



Consider the Post-it Note. Spencer Silver and Art Fry’s iconic creation took corporate America by storm in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, b ut these sticky pieces of paper aren’t just perfect for remembering to call someone back at the office or storing critical passwords. There are several other uses for Post-its , from bookmarks that will never fall out, to... err... well, your gift recipients will probably think of something once they calm down after opening your incredibly personal and thoughtful gift.