Night Train to Terror

What if God and Satan took a train ride together to decide the fate of three particular souls? And what if that train also carried a peppy rock band that picked maybe the worst setting ever for filming their latest music video? That train would be none other than 1985's Night Train to Terror, a movie whose other delights also include weird cults, a man who’s hypnotized into kidnapping victims for an organ-harvesting ring, various continuity errors, and a frantically upbeat song that will absolutely not leave your skull once you hear it played in the movie seemingly dozens of times.



