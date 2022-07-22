In bleak times, funny-looking animals are worth their weight in gold. So it’s with great pleasure that Gizmodo presents the finalists from this year’s Comedy Pet Photography Awards.



The contest was founded by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam and is a spinoff of their earlier project, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. In collaboration with Animal Friends Pet Insurance, the organization will also donate over $30,000 to three animal charities this year, while the top photographer will receive a cash prize of over $2,000 and an extra $5,000 to donate to their charity of choice.

The shortlist in 2022 features 26 photos and 4 videos selected from hundreds of entries submitted in nearly 70 countries. The final winners—which will include an entry voted on by the public— will be announced this September.