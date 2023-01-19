What’s coming to TV in January 2023?

Aside from those titles listed on the previous slide, which are already digging into their respective seasons, look for:



Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: “From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, terrifying, and disturbing tales.” (January 19, Netflix)



The Legend of Vox Machina: Critical Role’s animated Dungeons & Dragons campaign picks up for season two, with a third season already confirmed. (January 20, Prime Video)

The Lazarus Project: The UK series about a secret time-travel project that springs into effect whenever an apocalypse is imminent makes its U.S. debut. (January 23, TNT)

YOLO: Silver Destiny: The adult animated adventures of Australian travelers Rachel and Sarah continue in this follow-up to YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. (January 23, Adult Swim)

The Winchesters: Season one of the Supernatural prequel returns after its holiday break. (January 24, the CW)

Extraordinary: “Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind.” (January 25, Hulu)

Poker Face: Rian Johnson’s new series stars Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne as a woman who travels the country solving mysteries—helped along by her unique ability to tell when anyone is lying. (January 26, Peacock)

Wolf Pack: The creator of MTV’s Teen Wolf series sparks up another werewolf tale, this one starring supernatural genre icon Sarah Michelle Gellar. (January 26, Paramount+)



Lockwood and Co: Kids bust ghosts in this series from Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish. (January 27, Netflix)