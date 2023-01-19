A quick couple of notes: as always, dates are subject to change. Some of the networks and streamers have yet to reveal premiere dates for their series—that’s why we have “TBD” slides at the very end for shows we think are coming this year, but don’t know exactly when yet.
What’s coming to TV in January 2023?
Aside from those titles listed on the previous slide, which are already digging into their respective seasons, look for:
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre: “From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, terrifying, and disturbing tales.” (January 19, Netflix)
The Legend of Vox Machina: Critical Role’s animated Dungeons & Dragons campaignpicks up for season two, with a third season already confirmed. (January 20, Prime Video)
The Lazarus Project: The UK series about a secret time-travel project that springs into effect whenever an apocalypse is imminent makes its U.S. debut. (January 23, TNT)
YOLO: Silver Destiny: The adult animated adventures of Australian travelers Rachel and Sarah continue in this follow-up to YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. (January 23, Adult Swim)
The Winchesters: Season one of the Supernatural prequel returns after its holiday break. (January 24, the CW)
Extraordinary: “Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind.” (January 25, Hulu)
Poker Face: Rian Johnson’s new series stars Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne as a woman who travels the country solving mysteries—helped along by her unique ability to tell when anyone is lying. (January 26, Peacock)
Wolf Pack: The creator of MTV’s Teen Wolf series sparks up another werewolf tale, this one starring supernatural genre icon Sarah Michelle Gellar. (January 26, Paramount+)
Lockwood and Co: Kids bust ghosts in this series from Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish. (January 27, Netflix)
What’s coming to TV in February 2023?
The Ark: “The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.” (February 1, Syfy)
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: This family-friendly animated series follows a brother and sister who realize their boring ol’ pops is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter, and adventures ensure. (February 9, Netflix)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Marvel and Disney team up for this animated adventure series about a teen genius and her crime-fighting partner... a T-rex. (February 10, Disney Channel)
Mila in the Multiverse: This live-action Brazilian series follows a 16-year-old who travels through the multiverse trying to find her mother—while dodging a gang of universe-exterminating baddies. (February 15, Disney+)
Aggretsuko: It’s the fifth and final season of the cult-beloved, panda-starring, heavy-metal-filled anime. (February 16, Netflix)
Star Trek: Picard: The third season of Patrick Stewart’s spin-off is looking a lot like Star Trek: The Next Generation season eight. (February 16, Paramount+)
Carnival Row: Orlando Bloom (who plays an ex-detective) and Cara Delevingne (who plays a revolutionary fairy) return for the second and final season of this fantasy noir. (February 17, Amazon Prime Video)
Hello, Tomorrow!: Billy Crudup plays a salesman hawking lunar time-shares in this retro-futuristic new series. (February 17, Apple TV+)
Animaniacs: The revival of the animated musical comedy series returns for its third and final season. (February 17, Hulu)
What’s coming to TV in March 2023?
The Mandalorian: It doesn’t feel like that long since we’ve caught up with Din Djarin and Grogu, thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, but the space western actually hasn’t aired its own new episode since that bonkers season two finale in late 2020. (March 1, Disney+)
School Spirits:Cobra Kai’s Peyton List stars in this YA book adaptation about “a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school.” (March 9, Paramount+)
Slasher: Ripper: This installment of the Slasher anthology series stars Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as a ruthless 19th century tycoon whose city is being stalked by a serial killer named the Widow. (April 6, Shudder)
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury: After the splat heard ‘round the world at the end of its first batch of episodes, the much-loved anime returns for part two. (April, Crunchyroll)
Fear the Walking Dead: The final season of the Walking Dead spin-off is split into two six-episode parts; the first chunk begins airing May 14, with the final six coming later this year. (May 14, AMC)
Nancy Drew: The fourth and final season of the occasionally supernatural detective series begins. (May 31, the CW)
What else is coming to TV in 2023?
Unlike movies, TV series don’t tend to nail down release dates too far in advance—though often, networks and streamers will toss out a year (or, if we’re lucky, a season and a year) to get fans excited. Here are the shows without firm premieres we’re still expecting (and/or hoping) to see in 2023.
Ahsoka: The Mandalorian spin-off starring Rosario Dawson as a live-action take on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars character will also feature Hayden Christensen reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker. (Disney+)
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: A spin-off of Marvel’s hit WandaVision featuring a cast and crew so good, it must have involved witchcraft. (Disney+)
Alien: Deadline recently reported that Noah Hawley’s Earth-set series based on the sci-fi franchise will film this year, so it’s not too likely we’ll get to see it in 2023. But, you know, tentacles crossed. (FX)
American Born Chinese: Gene Luen Yang’s award-winning coming-of-age graphic novel serves as the basis for this fantasy series, which has a truly jaw-dropping cast: Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Wu, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and more. (Disney+)
Dead Boy Detectives: Last year, HBO Max gave an eight-episode order to this ghostly series based on DC characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Will it appear this year, or remain in the vapors until 2024? (HBO Max)
Doctor Who: With its 60th anniversary in 2023, the classic yet constantly-reinventing-itself sci-fi series will roll out a trio of specials starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor before introducing Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth. Read more in io9's complete Doctor Who guide here. (November 23, Disney+)
Echo: This Oklahoma-set Marvel spin-off of Hawkeye features Alaqua Cox reprising the lead role of Maya Lopez/Echo, with some appearances by other Marvel notables. (Disney+)
Gen V: In this spin-off set during season four of The Boys, a group of young Supes test their mettle at a Vought International-funded crimefighting college. (Prime Video)
Interview with the Vampire: It might be too soon for late-2022's biggest thirst trap to return, but here’s hoping we see more of the show this year beyond that promised Mayfair Witches crossover. (AMC)
Ironheart: Dominique Thorne made a memorable debut as young genius Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; we’ll get to know her and her inventions even more in her spin-off series. (Disney+)
Iwájú: “An all-new original long-form series created in collaboration with Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali. The coming-of-age story introduces Tola, a young heiress from the wealthy island, and her best friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert and loving son from the mainland.” (Disney+)
What else is coming to TV in 2023? (Yes, there’s more)
Loki: The MCU trickster everyone loves to hate and hates to love will be back to cause more inter-dimensional chaos in season two. (Disney+)
Severance: One of the best shows of 2022 ended on a hell of a cliffhanger, so let’s hurry up and premiere season two, OK? (Apple TV+)
What else is coming to TV in 2023? (Yes, there’s more)
Squid Game: Netflix has been teasing the second season of its 2021 South Korean smash hit for some time, so 2023 feels like it could be the year we see it—though 2024 is also a good possibility. (Netflix)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: An animated series aimed at very young Star Wars fans, or at least very young children of Star Wars fans. (Disney+, Disney Junior)
What else is coming to TV in 2023? (Yes, there’s more)
Sweet Tooth:Season one was a weird, unexpected delight; season two of the apocalyptic fantasy series should (hopefully) be arriving later this year. (Netflix)
Tiana: The main character of The Princess and the Frog gets her own animated musical comedy series. (Disney+)
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus’ fan-favorite zombie survivor will somehow cross the pond to Europe in this spin-off. (AMC)
The Walking Dead: Dead City: And this Walking Dead spin-off will follow the continuing adventures of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they venture into post-apocalyptic New York City. (June, AMC)
What We Do in the Shadows: We know season five is on the way, we just don’t know precisely when. Let’s manifest our vampire powers and lure it out in 2023. (FX)
The Witcher: Henry Cavill’s season-three swan son as Gerald of Rivia has already been touted as “an epic send-off.” No pressure, Liam Hemsworth. (Netflix)