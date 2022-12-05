Servant, the psychological thriller executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan—a guy who knows a thing or two about mindfucks and thrills—returns for its fourth and final season on Apple TV+ in January. And from the looks of this new trailer, there’s a wild ride ahead to the series’ conclusion. Check it out!

Servant — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Servant season four will run 10 episodes. Here’s what Apple TV+ has to say about all this freaki ness: “Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: W ho is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?”

The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint; the episode directors for season four include M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held and Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala; and the writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.

Servant season four drops its first episode January 13, with weekly new arrivals through March 17 on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.