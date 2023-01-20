What movies are coming out in June 2023?

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)

It can’t actually happen, right? Sequels are almost always inferior to the originals, especially when the original was a film sent down from the heavens and presented to the world as a stone-cold superhero masterpiece. But Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could actually live up to the impossible expectations of following up one of the best superhero movies ever.

Strays (June 9)

When you think “adult animation” you usually think “anime.” You don’t think “major studio release with A-list cast.” But that’s Strays, a (probably) R-rated comedy about a dog (voiced by Will Ferrell) who teams up with other pets to get back at the owner who abandoned him.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9)

The first Transformers? Solid. Parts two through five? Increasingly terrible. So it was no wonder nobody showed up for the sixth film, Bumblebee, which was arguably even better than the original. Which category this one will fall into is the big question as the seventh film brings back all your favorite Autobots but also introduces all the various species from Beast Wars.

The Flash (June 16)

The Flash has been delayed more times than you probably remember. But for now, this looks like the summer we’ll finally see what Ezra Miller’s super fast hero has in store. Originally, this was the film poised to kick off a DC multiverse. Now, it could just be a curious afterthought. All will (probably) be answered this June.

Elemental (June 16)

Pixar’s latest is another one of those simple, perfect ideas. What if a man made of water fell in love with a woman made of fire? This one looks beautiful.

The Blackening (June 16)

Tim Story (Barbershop) directs this comedy skewering well-worn tropes about Black characters in horror movies, set—where else?—at a cabin deep in the woods.

Asteroid City (June 16)

Despite its title, the latest film from Wes Anderson isn’t about space. It does, however, take place at a space convention as all manner of characters meet up there, giving the filmmaker the opportunity to tell another one of his trademark weird, wonderful stories. And the cast? Bigger than any Anderson film to date.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30)

When Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008, Harrison Ford was old. Now add 15 years to that, and a bit of skepticism around this fifth Indy film makes sense. And yet, new director James Mangold rarely if ever makes a bad film and he knows better than anyone the legacy he’s messing with. We expect this to be fantastic.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (June 30)

Crockett Johnson’s beloved 1955 children’s book comes to (animated) life in this film about a young boy who can create reality by drawing it. Zachary Levi and Zooey Deschanel provide voices.