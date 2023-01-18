Watch out, Chucky. There’s a new killer doll franchise in town. After a massive opening weekend, the buzz for a sequel to M3GAN began almost immediately. Now, it’s official. Titled M3GAN 2.0, the horror sequel will hit theaters on January 17, 2025. Two years from yesterday.

Returning from the original film are producers Jason Blum and James Wan, writer Akela Cooper, and stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. A director has yet to be announced nor any details from the plot, but if Williams and McGraw’s characters are returning, you can imagine M3GAN might have a score to settle. We’ll keep it vague in case you haven’t seen it yet.

From a reported budget of $12 million before marketing, M3GAN will cross $100 million globally this week, its third week of release. Early buzz suggested the film would be a hit and, according to Jason Blum, the company began planning a follow-up just in case. “After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum said to Variety recently. “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

That preparation has obviously now paid off. And while two years seems like a long time to wait for M3GAN’s triumphant return, there’s no word if Cooper has finished the script yet ; plus, the production will need to work out the schedules of everyone involved. Once that’s all set though, you’d expect things to happen quickly— and then we can look forward to being inundated with dancing M3GAN s all through the 2024 holiday season.

