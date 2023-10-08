30 Years of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas at Hot Topic

Movies

30 Years of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas at Hot Topic

The fandom fashion destination releases a new collection for the film's milestone.

By
Sabina Graves
Hot Topic Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Image: Hot Topic

It’s spooky season and Hot Topic is celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with a new collection for the film’s 30th anniversary.

The mall goth and Disney adult shopping destination has dropped a new line of fits for a Pumpkin king and queen. I can’t believe that the Tim Burton film went from cult to class over the past few decades and I can still go into a Hot Topic for some fun looks and accessories to look Burtonesque along side Gen Z youth. Makes me feel like the Steve Buschemi meme (How do you do, fellow kids?).

Take a look at the gallery for a glimpse at the drop available at your local Hot Topic and online.

Hot Topic x Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: Hot Topic
Hot Topic x Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: Hot Topic
Hot Topic x Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: Hot Topic
Hot Topic x Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: Hot Topic
Hot Topic x Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: Hot Topic

Find The Nightmare Before Christmas collection in Hot Topic stores and online!

