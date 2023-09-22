Halloween Event News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Halloween Event News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

Spooky season is in full swing at theme parks, haunts and immersive entertainment hot spots.

By Sabina Graves
Escape IT
Image: Escape It

From Los Angeles and Las Vegas, to New York City and Orlando—Halloween is in full force across the country, and it isn’t even October yet.

It’s haunt season, ghouls! While Disney Parks and Universal Studios HHN have already been operating their parties and haunts for a couple weeks, now it’s time for the immersive horror and macabre storytellers to shine. In Los Angeles Delusion returns with a greatest-hits performance of sorts for this year’s interactive play. New on the scene is Angel of Light at a historic Los Angeles theater, which possesses the landmark cinema with a terrifying tale you get to take part in—and survive, if you’re lucky. In NYC, immersive originators Sleep No More debut a new show, Hypnotique, and announce a Halloween side-quest event. And in Las Vegas, you can venture into the world of Stephen King’s It and the recent Warner Bros. film adaptations in escape room attraction Escape It.

If you’re not here for the Halloween events, we also have news from Meow Wolf, as well as Bluey getting an immersive experience at Camp locations.

Click through the gallery for the spooky latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and other fan-tastical destinations!

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Escape It 

Escape It 

Image for article titled Halloween Event News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and More Fan-tastical Destinations
Image: Escape It

In Las Vegas, Escape It boasts two escape rooms inspired by the recent It films. Aptly named Chapter 1 and 2, the rooms lure you into an expansive world filled with the horrors of Derry as experienced by the Losers Club. There’s also props on display, merch, and midway games to enjoy. The experience is open Wednesday to Sunday with reservations required; for more into check out the official site.

Delusion 2023: Nocturnes and Nightmares

Delusion 2023: Nocturnes and Nightmares

LA’s immersive theater vanguard returns with rooms inspired by its run of shows so far, all tied together in a new tale you get to be a part of. For tickets visit the official site—but act fast, because this one always sells out.

Sleep No More and Hypnotique

Sleep No More and Hypnotique

Punchdrunk and Emursive’s Sleep No More is a New York City-immersive theater OG, offering a haunting take on Shakespeare’s tragic “Scottish Play” as it unfolds at the McKittrick Hotel. There’s no better time to experience this year-round theatrical production (it’s one you may very well get lost in) than in the fall. Also, for a darkly seductive digestif, there’s a new nighttime show, Hypnotique. Both productions are very under wraps as you’re not allowed to record or be on your phone during either. For more info visit here.

Angel of Light

Angel of Light

Inside a historic movie palace, spirits rise to haunt the hallowed halls in Angel of Light, a new immersive horror experience in Los Angeles. I’ve been to a staging of the Carrie musical here, and at the time, I thought it would awesome to stage a haunt in the French-Baroque movie palace. Now, some creative minds have done just that. Check out tickets here.

Knott's Scary Farm

Knott's Scary Farm

The originators of West Coast haunts celebrate 50 years scaring Southern California starting this week, boasting mazes that evoke both its legacy and future with immersive new elements and interactive fun. Book your tickets here.

The Conjuring Maze

The Conjuring Maze

After a slight delay, Six Flags locations (including Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA) are debuting Conjuring Universe-inspired mazes this week. For more info visit here.

LA Haunted Hayride

LA Haunted Hayride

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is back for campy Halloween fun filled with monsters, ghosts, and ghouls. The SoCal staple carries guests on a bay bed through a haunt that happens all around you with some not-to-be missed entertainment. For anyone who just loves original spirited Halloween fun without any particular relationship to any IP, this one is for you.

Visit John Wick's Continental

Visit John Wick's Continental

the continental
Image: Peacock

This NYC pop-up activation is inspired by The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, the prequel series spin-off exploring the origins of the notorious hotel-for-assassins featured in the John Wick movies. Traverse through 1970s Manhattan as “assassin guests,” discovering “decadent cocktails and live, interactive storylines with in-world characters and photo ops—all with a killer twist.” The immersive event (for fans 21 and over only) is produced by Fever and runs select dates through October 8 in NYC’s Financial District; tickets are available here.

Bluey at Camp

Bluey at Camp

BLUEY X CAMP
Image: Camp

And now for something completely different! Fans of Bluey can take part in a new family-friendly immersive experience that will take you into the world of the hit television show among the littles and no-so-littles. Starting November 4, families visit Bluey’s house in the real life at Bluey X Camp in Los Angeles. The experience is created in collaboration with BBC.

Here’s some of the fun in store:

  • Play Bluey’s favorite games, from Magic Asparagus to Keepy Uppy
  • Show off their best moves in Bluey’s playroom as Camp Counselors activate dance mode!
  • Climb through an epic two-story pillow fort and a cardboard box castle (with slides!)
  • Discover hidden Easter eggs from Bluey episodes nestled throughout the house—garden gnomes, tennis balls, and long dogs galore
  • Enjoy brand-new Bluey animation created for this experience that’ll never be seen elsewhere
  • Snap a selfie with Bingo and Bluey in a grand finale meet and greet
  • Shop exclusive Bluey x Camp toys, games, apparel, and accessories

Tickets are now on sale for the limited time pop-up at the Camp store in Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City.

Adultiverse at Meow Wolf Grapevine

Adultiverse at Meow Wolf Grapevine

The newest location of tactile and transformative portals known as Meow Wolf in Texas will soon be open for 21+ special nighttime events. No kids allowed!

Spooky Verse at Meow Wolf in Denver

Spooky Verse at Meow Wolf in Denver

In Colorado, Convergence Station is making a spooky stop. Check out its Halloween Adulti-Verse event here.

Villainous treats at Disney Parks

Villainous treats at Disney Parks

More Disney treats at Walt Disney World!

So many Disney treats

So many Disney treats

Even more for Walt Disney World (stares in Disneyland resort).

Disneyland Halloween Poste Art

Disneyland Halloween Poste Art

I would buy these posters, they’re so good!

New Avengers Store at Disney California Adventure

New Avengers Store at Disney California Adventure

Avengers campus has a new shopping HQ for superhero goods and MCU collectible replicas.

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann at HHN house

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann at HHN house

Watch the The Last of Us video game and show creator go through the horrors of his own making.

HHN Orlando roundtable

HHN Orlando roundtable

Watch the whole Behind the Fears roundtable here; it features the incredibly talented and collaborative group that’s brought us a slate of diverse haunted houses—from IP to their own mythology—discussing the work that goes into bringing HHN East to life.

The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl

The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl

 

Danny Elfman is back as Jack Skellington in these stage-to screen performances with a live orchestra and special guests celebrating the Tim Burton holiday classic. Get tickets here.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

