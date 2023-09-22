From Los Angeles and Las Vegas, to New York City and Orlando—Halloween is in full force across the country, and it isn’t even October yet.

It’s haunt season, ghoul s! While Disney Parks and Universal Studios HHN have already been operating their parties and haunts for a couple weeks, now it’s time for the immersive horror and macabre storytellers to shine. In Los Angeles Delusion returns with a greatest- hits performance of sorts for this year’s interactive play. New on the scene is Angel of Light at a historic Los Angeles theater, which possesses the landmark cinema with a terrifying tale you get to take part in— and survive, if you’re lucky. In NYC, immersive originators Sleep No More debut a new show, Hypnotique, and announce a Halloween side- quest event. And in Las Vegas, you can venture into the world of Stephen King’s It and the recent Warner Bros. film adaptations in escape room attraction Escape It.

If you’re not here for the Halloween events, we also have news from Meow Wolf, as well as Bluey getting an immersive experience at Camp locations.

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.