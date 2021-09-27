A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has been erupting for more than a week. Over the weekend, it began spewing out lava and smoke with renewed fervor.

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which sits on one of the Canary I sland off the coast of northwest Africa, is now threatening to flow to the Atlantic Ocean. On Monday, residents on the island’s eastern coast were forced into lockdown in anticipation of lava that could lead to dangerous conditions where it meets the sea .

The eruption flung molten rock into the air, turning the sky a surreal orange color . Here are some of the wildest images from the region the past few days, and what residents are dealing with as Cumbre Vieja continues to rumble to life .