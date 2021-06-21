Image : Climate Central

Happy #ShowYourStripes Day! For the past few years, meteorologists and climatologists have taken a day in June to show dramatic graphics on TV green screens, ties, masks, blankets, sweaters, and even a Tesla that illustrate how quickly the climate is changing.

First developed by climate scientist Ed Hawkins, these graphics—dubbed warming stripes — put the temperature changes wrought by the climate crisis in a stark light. In the original image, each stripe represented a year in the life of the global average temperature. Since then, warming stripes graphics have proliferated to show how much countries, states, and even local cities have heated up .