Sent a few centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon chronicles the civil war that tore the ruling Targaryen family apart along with the rest of the world of Westeros. And if this new trailer for the series is any indication, that war will be brutal, sexist, and very, very blond.

When King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names his first-born daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), as his successor to the Iron Throne, not all of the king’s subjects are down with the idea of a woman ruling the Seven Kingdoms. This includes Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), born of House Hightower, who bore Viserys a male heir who would have arguably gotten the throne through traditional patriarchy. Things are further complicated by Viserys’ sister Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, who was also supposed to rule Westeros before the crown was given to her brother, and Viserys’ brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who was next-in-line for the throne for a long, long time prior to the birth of Alicent’s son.

When Viserys dies, t he result is a war that splits Westeros in two, with some houses supporting Rhaenyra, and others fighting for Alicent and her son Aegon, with all the political maneuvering, scheming, and violence that Game of Thrones does so well. Check it out:

House of the Dragon also stars Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, a. k. a. “The Sea Snake,” lord of a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans a s Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.



The show premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

