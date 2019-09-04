Illustration: Jim Cooke

An early draft of a G/O Media employee handbook incorrectly described our policy regarding encrypted communications, which has caused some confusion. To be clear: G/O Media remains committed to the use of trusted reporting tools that enable our reporters to securely and confidentially communicate with sources.



Secure communication tools, including apps such as Signal, encrypted email, and platforms such as SecureDrop, are essential to our editorial operations and the protection of our sources and the valuable information they share with G/O Media journalists.

G/O Media fully supports our editorial staff’s use of communication tools and methods, encrypted or otherwise, that allow us to further our reporting and produce the hard-hitting stories our journalists publish every day.

Got a tip? You can reach us securely with SecureDrop.