Archer returns for its 12th season on August 25, and from the looks of it, the FXX animated series will still be riding its second wind after last season’s revitalized approach (after a trio of ambitious but ultimately so-so seasons played out in the mind of the comatose main character). More old-school-style Archer means more espionage hijinks and international escapades, but it also means more of the show’s signature snarky, racy (yet full of oddball references) humor—and nobody’s better at that than Malory Archer, voiced by the late, great Jessica Walter.

Walter fans—and who isn’t a Walter fan, really?—will be glad to know all of her lines had been recorded for season 12 before the actor passed away. That means we’ll be getting a full season of Malory, Sterling’s (H. Jon Benjamin) mother and boss, and her wonderfully abrasive, elitist, dismissive, withering, borderline offensive way of being, almost always with a cocktail close at hand. Today we’re celebrating some of our favorite moments when Malory tossed off a cutting insult, made an outrageous statement that only she could make, proved herself to be absolutely iconic, or did something that would be utterly offensive in any other context (or...all of the above at once). We’d love to know your favorite Malory moments in the comments below!

We’ll begin with the moment depicted above which makes use of one of Malory’s favorite threats, and comes after Ray (Adam Reed) has gone undercover (as Malory) to try to recover the agency’s 401k money (after Malory “borrowed” it) in season two’s “Jeu Monégasque”: “First of all, if that’s my Chanel suit, I will have your guts for garters.”